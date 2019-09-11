News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Stanlow – Large flames and black smoke can be seen in Deeside

Published: Wednesday, Sep 11th, 2019
Share:

A large flame and thick black smoke can be seen coming from Stanlow Oil Refinery this morning.

The photograph above, taken from Deeside, shows large flames shooting up from the stacks at the site.

There are reports of a power cut in the area caused alarms to go off and the ‘flaring’ from the stacks.

Cheshire Fire Service has told the BBC its “routine and not an emergency.”

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Three vehicle collision closes road in Buckley

Mancot mum gets tough on cancer by braving 10-mile obstacle course

Britain’s biggest cycle race arrives in Flintshire today

M6 closed in both directions at Stafford after lorry overturns and crashes through central barriers

Flintshire Council facing extra pension costs of £12m following landmark court ruling

Old Holywell courthouse could be transformed into apartments under newly revealed plans

Delyn MP David Hanson says he is ‘gravely concerned’ that unemployment has risen in his constituency again

Welsh Government launches suicide and self-harm guidance to support schools

Hundreds of volunteers will take to banks of the River Dee next week for Big Dee Day 2019


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn