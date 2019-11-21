Stamford Way between Ewloe and Northop Hall reopens following earlier closure

Update: The road is back open.

Previous report: The B5125. Stamford Way between Ewloe and Northop Hall is currently closed both ways following a road traffic collision.

Police have told Deeside.com a car has overturned.

A spokesman also said nobody has been seriously injured and the road has been closed to allow for recovery of the car.

Latest traffic report for the area states:B5125 Northop Hall

“B5125 both ways closed, queueing traffic due to accident from Chester Road (Northop Hall) to A494 (Ewloe).

There are two separate accidents along this stretch. Affecting traffic travelling between Northop Village and Ewloe.”

More to follow…