Staff at Toyota’s Deeside engine plant helped raise over £355,000 for charities and good causes in 2019

Toyota Manufacturing UK’s Charitable Trust has handed over cheques valued at £355,000 to dozens of charities and organisations in the past year.

Among those receiving money was the Trust’s 2019 Charity of the Year, Prostate Cancer UK, who were delighted to receive £60,000.

A total of 92 charities, many which are local, have benefited following Toyota Manufacturing 2019 fundraising activities.

Fundraising at Toyota’s engine plant on Deeside industrial Estate included a number of activities by workers.

Most of the money raised comes from Toyota Lean Management Centre (TLMC) training sessions.

The £60,000 donation given to Prostate Cancer UK will help turbo-charge its drive to save lives in the fight against the most common cancer in men.

One man will die from prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK – that’s over 11,500 men a year – and Prostate Cancer UK, invests millions to find better treatments and tests that could save thousands of lives.

They also work to spread the word about the disease – especially to those at higher risks and support men and their families facing a diagnosis.

Jon Eserin, Associate Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK said; “One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer in the UK – a shocking statistic that we need to change.

It’s with partners like Toyota Manufacturing UK, that we are able to fund life-saving research to help diagnose prostate cancer accurately and early in our drive to save men’s lives.

For this, we are incredibly thankful.”

Since its creation in 2008, Toyota’s Charitable Trust has raised over £6.3m for good causes and will continue to raise more funds in 2020.

This year, employees across Toyota Manufacturing’s two sites, here in Deeside, the other at Burnaston, Derbyshire have voted Cancer Research UK as their 2020 ‘charity of the year’.

Jim Crosbie, Trustee for the Charitable Trust and Managing Director at Toyota Manufacturing UK commented “This is our best year ever and we are extremely proud to support some amazing causes, many of whom are local to our plants”.

Charitable Trust – https://www.toyotauk.com/the-toyota-charitable-trust/