Specially-themed Airbus A321 decked out in new “Dumbo” livery

Florida based Airline Spirit has unveiled its specially-themed Airbus A321 that features a larger-than-life image of the beloved Disney character Dumbo.

The airline has teamed up with Disney to celebrate the upcoming release of its live-action movie “Dumbo,” director Tim Burton’s all-new take on the classic story.







Dedicated to everyone’s favorite flying elephant, Spirit and Disney revealed the livery on the new Airbus jet plane with a time-lapse video of the decal wrapping process which took place at Spirit’s state-of-the-art Detroit maintenance hangar.

The plane will join Spirit’s growing Fit Fleet of 132 aircraft, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the country.

Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Sales & Marketing said: “As Florida’s Hometown Airline, we are excited to bring the magic of ‘Dumbo’ to our fleet.”

“The themes in Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ align with Spirit’s mission to inspire our Guests and families to take flight with the best value in the sky. This special addition to our fleet is another opportunity to surprise and delight our valued Guests and showcase Spirit’s fun, friendly service.”