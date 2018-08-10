Some roadworks over the next couple of days which may impact your journey

Published: Friday, Aug 10th, 2018
An update on roadworks over the next couple of days which may cause some issues if you’re out and about.
There’s a full closure between 9pm and 6am on the westbound M56 between junctions 14 to 16 for resurfacing work – more here
Delays are likely on Sealand Road at the junction with Ferry Lane – all the details below.
Full list of roadworks for the week can be viewed here and as always if you spot something of interest get in touch: Facebook Message | Direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com
|A483 Wrexham Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|10 August — 11 August
|Delays likely Lane closure
|Works location: Chester : rural grass cut : Wrexham Road to Wrexham Road…
|Works description: gateway grass cut street work noticing Chester…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE300BQ1340000020396
|
|
|A483 Wrexham Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|10 August — 11 August
|Delays likely Lane closure
|Works location: Chester : as above : Wrexham Road to Wrexham Road…
|Works description: grass cutting notice Chester…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE300BQ1340000020402
|
|
|A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|10 August — 15 August
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: from the junction of ferry lane to approx 48m East on SEALAND ROAD…
|Works description: CHESTER NORTH 534918 – Provision of service – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance o…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUHT1FP02
|
|
|M56
|10 August — 11 August
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Total Closure.
|Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 62647
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
|10 August — 12 August
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 EB Pottery Bridge Ewloe between junction 33a and 34
|Works description: VRS repairs centre reserve. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011821984732584
|
|
|A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire
|10 August — 12 August
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 WB Pottery Bridge Ewloe between junction 33a and 34
|Works description: VRS repairs centre reserve. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501182198494278
The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.