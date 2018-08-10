Some roadworks over the next couple of days which may impact your journey

An update on roadworks over the next couple of days which may cause some issues if you’re out and about.

There’s a full closure between 9pm and 6am on the westbound M56 between junctions 14 to 16 for resurfacing work – more here

Delays are likely on Sealand Road at the junction with Ferry Lane – all the details below.

Full list of roadworks for the week can be viewed here

A483 Wrexham Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 10 August — 11 August Delays likely Lane closure Works location: Chester : rural grass cut : Wrexham Road to Wrexham Road… Works description: gateway grass cut street work noticing Chester… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE300BQ1340000020396 A483 Wrexham Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 10 August — 11 August Delays likely Lane closure Works location: Chester : as above : Wrexham Road to Wrexham Road… Works description: grass cutting notice Chester… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE300BQ1340000020402 A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 10 August — 15 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: from the junction of ferry lane to approx 48m East on SEALAND ROAD… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 534918 – Provision of service – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance o… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUHT1FP02 M56 10 August — 11 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: Total Closure. Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 62647 A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire 10 August — 12 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 EB Pottery Bridge Ewloe between junction 33a and 34 Works description: VRS repairs centre reserve. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011821984732584 A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire 10 August — 12 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 WB Pottery Bridge Ewloe between junction 33a and 34 Works description: VRS repairs centre reserve. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501182198494278

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.



