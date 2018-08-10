independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Some roadworks over the next couple of days which may impact your journey

Published: Friday, Aug 10th, 2018
An update on roadworks over the next couple of days which may cause some issues if you’re out and about.

There’s a full closure between 9pm and 6am on the westbound M56 between junctions 14 to 16 for resurfacing work – more here

Delays are likely on Sealand Road at the junction with Ferry Lane – all the details below.

Full list of roadworks for the week can be viewed here and as always if you spot something of interest get in touch: Facebook Message | Direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

A483 Wrexham Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 August — 11 August
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Chester : rural grass cut : Wrexham Road to Wrexham Road…
Works description: gateway grass cut street work noticing Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1340000020396
A483 Wrexham Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 August — 11 August
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Chester : as above : Wrexham Road to Wrexham Road…
Works description: grass cutting notice Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1340000020402
A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 August — 15 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the junction of ferry lane to approx 48m East on SEALAND ROAD…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 534918 – Provision of service – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance o…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUHT1FP02
M56
10 August — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Total Closure.
Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 62647
A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
10 August — 12 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 EB Pottery Bridge Ewloe between junction 33a and 34
Works description: VRS repairs centre reserve. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011821984732584
A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire
10 August — 12 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 WB Pottery Bridge Ewloe between junction 33a and 34
Works description: VRS repairs centre reserve. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501182198494278

