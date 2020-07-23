Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Jul 2020

Social Media post warning about dog contracting parvovirus in Wepre Park – local vets say they are unaware of any new cases

Local vets have said they are unaware of any new cases of parvovirus in the Deeside area following social media reports a dog contracted the deadly disease while in Wepre Park.

A post on the Facebook page of Connah’s Quay pet shop ‘Creature Comforts’ warned its customers about the disease after they had received a message about a dog which is regularly exercised at Wepre Park.

The post, which has been shared over 1000 times states: “WARNING so a customer has messaged us today that she has been taking her dog to Wepre Park, and the dog has been tested at the vets today, and the vets have confirmed it has canine parvovirus.”

In further comments on the Facebook post, it’s mentioned the dog was taken to the Grange Vets in Mold.


Deeside.com contacted the practice to verify there has been a positive case of parvovirus in the area.

Dr Andy Wignall Practice Principal at Grange Vets told us: “There are no confirmed cases. We had a dog with unknown vaccination history brought to us with bloody diarrhoea yesterday. Parvovirus is a potential diagnosis – one of many – but no confirmatory test was performed.”

We also contacted Shotton based vets Daleside who told us: “We haven’t had a positive parvovirus test case at our practice for some months but are aware of this post and will be monitoring the situation carefully.

Unfortunately, fighting parvovirus is an ongoing battle so we do get single positive cases from time to time and usually, we contain it very quickly.

We would normally only issue an alert if there are large numbers of cases or if there is an obvious cluster.

We would advise clients to be careful where they walk their dogs, use sensible hygiene and ensure their dogs vaccinations are up to date, following all current COVID guidelines.

All vets in the area are vaccinating pets at the moment and most, like us, have prioritised high risk groups – young puppies, Year old dogs due their first full booster vaccine and adults nearing 3 months over due their annual boosters.

If a client feels their pet is in these high risk groups I would advise they contact their vet, ideally by email as phone lines are extremely busy currently, to see what best to do.”

You can read more about Parvovirus in dogs and puppies here: https://www.pdsa.org.uk/taking-care-of-your-pet/pet-health-hub/conditions/parvovirus-in-dogs-and-puppies

 



