Social distancing plans being drawn up for Flintshire towns as non essential shops could reopen next week.

Flintshire Council has called on the Welsh Government to restart the economy by easing coronavirus lockdown measures.

A letter has been written to First Minister Mark Drakeford ahead of a crunch review of the current COVID-19 regulations, which prevent non-essential retail and tourism businesses from opening.

Senior figures at Flintshire Council said it was putting firms in the county at a disadvantage at a time when traders over the English border have already received the green light to reopen their doors.

Mark Drakeford will announce on Friday the outcome of the fourth lockdown review as he is required to do every 21 days under emergency regulations implemented in March.





The council is gearing up for a nod from the Welsh government on shops being allowed to reopen on June 22 or soon after.

Streetscene teams have been surveying Flintshire’s towns and retail areas drawing up social distancing plans.

The council is calling on the county’s business community to share views on what support they need to enable them to trade safely.

A council spokesperson said: “Flintshire County Council has been surveying its town and primary retail centres and is currently identifying and implementing new arrangements for safe shopping.

The intention is to have social distancing plans in place for each of our key towns in anticipation of a reopening date of 22nd June or soon after.

These plans will be reviewed and revised on a regular basis as it becomes clear which measures are working well and which will need to be adapted.

To assist with the planning of these social distancing measures we are keen to hear the views of the business community, particularly around what equipment, information and support we could provide to enable them to trade safely and effectively.

In the first instance all comments and suggestions should be addressed to Streetscene by telephoning 01352 752121 or contacting: customerservices@flintshire.gov.uk

Over the coming weeks we will be establishing web-based town centre liaison groups where businesses will have a further opportunity to offer feedback and ideas. To register your interest please contact: regeneration@flintshire.gov.uk

For general business support and advice please contact: busdev@flintshire.gov.uk”