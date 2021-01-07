Snow and ice forecast with further weather warning issued by the Met Office

A further weather warning has been issued with forecasts of more icy conditions and even snow on the way.

Residents across Flintshire woke up to frost and ice this morning after dropped to as low as -5C overnight.

Chilly morning – lots of frost and ice around – temps dipped to -5.7º in Hawarden (5am) an ice warning is in place for later today .. pic.twitter.com/12eUIHzG7p — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) January 7, 2021



However the Met Office say that these conditions will continue with “icy stretches likely to form, perhaps leading to some disruption to travel with snow falling for some places.”

The yellow weather warning is in place from 5pm this evening until 11:59pm on Friday night.

Locally temperatures will reach highs of just 3C before dropping back below freezing overnight.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers, a mixture of rain sleet and snow, are expected to fall onto frozen surfaces leading to icy stretches forming.

“In addition, a more persistent spell of rain and hill snow is likely to move south across northern England and north Wales during Thursday evening and night.

“This then gradually moving into parts of central and southwest England and southeast Wales on Friday.

“Whilst ice is expected to be the most widespread hazard, snow is likely in places too. Snow is most likely to fall over The Pennines, North York Moors and the high ground of Wales and southwest England, with 2-5 cm possible here.

“Elsewhere, whilst some snowfall is possible, accumulations are likely to be slight and temporary. Freezing fog patches are also likely to persist and may prove an additional hazard with areas of visibility less than 100 m at times.