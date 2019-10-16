News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Section of the A55 in Cheshire ‘partially blocked’ following a collision

Published: Wednesday, Oct 16th, 2019
Update: A55 Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, three cars involved on A55 Eastbound from J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) to J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).

Earlier Report: There are delays on the east and westbound sides of the A55 between the Posthouse Roundabout and Boughton Heath in Chester folloing a collision.

Traffic is building on both sides of the road.

Latest traffic report states:

‘Reports of partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 both ways from J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).

It is currently unknown which carriageway is affected, however, queues are building both ways.’

