One lane closed on the A494 heading into Deeside blocked due to a collision

Update: One lane remains closed on the A494 westbound at Saughall following an earlier collision.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and slow traffic due to accident , two cars involved on A494 Bypass Road Southbound from M56 to Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Traffic is now able to pass the scene. The road was blocked until around 12:05 and is affecting traffic heading into Wales from the M56.”

Previous report: A section of the A494 heading into Deeside is currently closed due to a collision.

The incident which was first reported at 11.27am appears to be on the Cheshire side of the border, emergency services including two fire appliances are at the scene.

“Road blocked and stationary traffic due to accident on A494 Bypass Road Southbound from M56 to Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Caller reports that no traffic is able to get past and is affecting traffic heading into Wales.”

