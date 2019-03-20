News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

One lane closed on the A494 heading into Deeside blocked due to a collision

Published: Wednesday, Mar 20th, 2019
Share:

Update: One lane remains closed on the A494 westbound at Saughall following an earlier collision.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and slow traffic due to accident , two cars involved on A494 Bypass Road Southbound from M56 to Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Traffic is now able to pass the scene. The road was blocked until around 12:05 and is affecting traffic heading into Wales from the M56.”

Previous report: A section of the A494 heading into Deeside is currently closed due to a collision.

The incident which was first reported at 11.27am appears to be on the Cheshire side of the border, emergency services including two fire appliances are at the scene.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road blocked and stationary traffic due to accident on A494 Bypass Road Southbound from M56 to Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Caller reports that no traffic is able to get past and is affecting traffic heading into Wales.”

More as and when

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Teenager jailed for rape at Creamfields music festival

Police issue CCTV images after man threatened to stab guard on train between Flint and Shotton

Rail companies and politicians told ‘finger pointing’ is pointless after autumn rail chaos in Wales

Football is a crucial part of Welsh history and identity and it all started in Wrexham.

More action to be taken to tackle rise of modern slavery in Flintshire

Emirates decks out an Airbus A380 in cricket livery ahead of ICC World Cup in Wales and England

Social enterprises should be used to meet demand for restaurants on Deeside Industrial Park, politician says

Welsh Government lays out demands for future EU deal

Up to 1000 litres of red diesel discovered polluting Balderton Brook in Saltney


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn