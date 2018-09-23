Search and Rescue team called out to assist injured walker in Flintshire woodland

Mold based North East Wales Search And Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out on Sunday evening to assist a man who had sustained a serious lower leg injury while out walking in woodland near Northop Hall.

Once at the scene a NEWSAR team doctor provided treatment alongside a Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic.

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said:

“The casualty was stretchered to our Land Rover ambulance. Once at the road the casualty was handed over to a WAST ambulance and taken to hospital.

Thanks also to The Wepre Park wardens service and a local farmer who provided close access to the site.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The volunteer team are often called upon to assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page