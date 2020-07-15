Rugby legend Jonathan Davies hosts a virtual open day with Coleg Cambria

The former Great Britain and Wales international – now a TV and media commentator and chat show host – joined employability mentor Carol-Ann Probert for a discussion on provision of traineeships.

Organised by the Welsh Government in association with Careers Wales, Working Wales and NTfW (National Training federation Wales), the seminar also featured Cambria Traineeship learner Sophie Evans, who prior to lockdown was on placement at Towers Day Nursery, Wrexham.

An ex painting and decorating apprentice himself, Jonathan explored the options open to young people, including traineeships, which can pay up to £50 per week and give 16-18 year olds an insight into the world of work.

A keen rugby fan, Carol-Ann described to viewers the traineeship opportunities available to them with the college at its sites in Deeside and Wrexham.





“A traineeship is a very viable option for those who are unsure what job they want to pursue and gives them a flavour of different sectors and careers in the future,” she said.

“Sophie is an example of a trainee who has worked hard and is currently on placement doing something she loves, while being paid and learning new skills that will help her as she progresses.”

Carol-Ann added: “In past months, during the Coronavirus pandemic, we have managed to keep in touch with groups online, over the phone and via video conferencing, ahead of the next academic term.

“The virtual open day was a platform for us to tell people – particularly pupils and parents – what opportunities are out there, and it was inspiring to see the enthusiasm Jonathan had – he was fantastic.”

Nicola Gaughran, Deputy Director of Employability and Foundation Skills at Coleg Cambria, said the college has seen huge interest in its work-based learning programmes for 2020/21.

“A lot of youngsters are starting to look at what other options are out there, and getting a headstart on a possible career,” she added.

“We look forward to welcoming them to college when the time is right and it is safe to do so, and will continue to support learners, apprentices and trainees online when they need us most.”

An online forum for the North Wales Virtual Open Day was also held with Gareth Jones, a Deputy Director at Yale Sixth Form in Wrexham, Assistant Principal Alex Thomas, and Greg Otto, a student services manager.

The trio showcased the wide range of courses and qualifications on offer across their cutting-edge facilities, including the soon to be completed £21m redevelopment at Yale.

For more on traineeships and courses available at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk