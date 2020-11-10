RSPCA Cymru launch new ‘Rehome-ber’ campaign following interrupted ‘Adoptober’

RSPCA Cymru launch new ‘Rehome-ber’ campaign for November following last month’s ‘Adoptober’ which was halted due to the firebreak lockdown.

The charity’s animal centres across Wales were completely closed to the public throughout the two-weeks which resulted in reduced numbers of adoptees who usually come forward.

Rescuers continued to deal with incidents of cruelty and neglect in this period however, meaning more animals have ended up in their care.

Rehoming appointments are now available to book as well as virtual rehoming and delivery of animals, but exceptions will be made for certain rehoming appointments and the pre-arranged collection of animals.





Coralie Farren, RSPCA Operations Manager, said: “We are really pleased to be able to move further forward with rehoming in our animal centres as we come out of the firebreak lockdown.

“Although we continue to rehome virtually as much as possible, we are now able to welcome back visitors for rehoming purposes via appointment on a case-by-case basis.

“We will of course be maintaining all the required COVID regulations and each visit will be carefully managed by our dedicated staff on site.

“We have so many animals looking for their forever home – who may have been waiting that little bit longer due to restrictions.

“If you are interested in adopting a pet you can visit our ‘Find A Pet’ website to find out more information about the wonderful pets looking for their second chance of happiness and for more details about the adoption process.

“We’re sadly not able to accept those travelling from England to our centres due to the COVID restrictions – but please still submit a ‘Perfect Match’ application form if you are interested to adopt as animals may be able to be delivered to new owners in a COVID-compliant manner by RSPCA staff.”

RSPCA Cymru say they continue to urge anyone thinking of getting a pet to consider whether they can care for them in the long-term.

Staff at their centres provide information and guidance on what it takes to care for a rescue pet, the charity advising enough time, money and resources be needed to care for the animal for the duration of their life.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre is currently looking for a home for two mastiffs – a mother called Fallon, who is energetic and bouncy, and her son called Buster, who is gentle and soft – both pictured above on the left.

Staff are hoping for the perfect match since both animals are said to be friendly.

The centre are also looking for homes for a number of rabbits too – Jessie, Gabby, Bo Peep, Alexander and Buzz – who came into the charity’s care together.

RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre have a number of degus looking for homes – Everest, Ben, Nevis and Percival – as well as two cockerels and a number of hens looking for an experienced poultry home.

One group is made up of cockerel Charlston and his two hens – Tango and Salsa.

Rachel Gibbs, Deputy Centre Manager, said: “Since they have been with us they have done incredibly well and are ready to start their new life in a loving home.

“They cannot live with any other chickens other than the ones they are currently living with and they will require a large, secure and enclosed area with shelter.

“We really hope to see them go to their forever home soon – please get in touch with a ‘Perfect Match’ form if you are interested.”

RSPCA Llys Nini is currently looking for a home for a pair of rabbits who need to be rehomed together – Arya and Sansa.

They both came into the Swansea centre when they were two years old via an RSPCA inspector, but staff are only able to open for rehoming by the virtual process and pre-arranged appointments.

The branch is also looking for a home for Reuben – a Shar Pei/Crossbreed who suffers from a condition called Colour Dilution Alopecia – who is pictured above on the right.

He has sensitive skin which will need to be carefully managed and staff at the centre will be more than happy to advise further on his needs.

To help RSPCA’s rescue teams reach thousands of animals who need care this Christmas, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas