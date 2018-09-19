News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Wednesday September 19

Published: Wednesday, Sep 19th, 2018
Where you may expect some delays today due to roadworks.

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Worth noting:

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


Roadworks
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: HIGH STREET JCN CHAPEL STREET TO TUSCAN WAY JCN CHAPEL STREET CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4DB
Works description: Access required to UNDERGROUND BT structure to Provide service – No Digging to take place – Highway surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CM1W0025SEPDYR344WN
M56
20 September — 21 September
Delays likely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Eastbound – Lane 3 . Left Permanent Lane 3 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72790
M56
20 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: M56 Westbond – TOTAL inc Slips .
Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72790
Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “CONEMORA”
Works description: INSTALL DOMESTIC FIRE SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594216930
A55
19 September — 20 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 Southbound .
Works description: A55 North and Southbound Junction 38 to 39 Lane One Closures for Survey Works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70310
Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: HIGH STREET JCN CHAPEL STREET TO TUSCAN WAY JCN CHAPEL STREET CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4DB
Works description: Access required to UNDERGROUND BT structure to Provide service – No Digging to take place – Highway surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant. DYR344WN
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CM1W00SEP25DYR344WN
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
19 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HILLCREST
Works description: REFURBISHMENT OF OVERHEAD POWER LINES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300MW72004DAY12
Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594685205
Shotton Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
19 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 47
Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER & FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594738369
Banks Road, Mancot, Flintshire
20 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Ash lane
Works description: Replace two x name plates 2 x nameplates in bottom sign shed 4 x reccled plastic posts. 4 bags rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002618
Banks Road, Mancot, Flintshire
20 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Ash lane
Works description: Replace two x name plates 2 x nameplates in bottom sign shed 4 x reccled plastic posts. 4 bags rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002617
Brisbane Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE REAR OF NUMBER 5…
Works description: Boundary box Reset lid Job in Footway (Flags (area) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000011958843
Courtney Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside number 19
Works description: locate and clear blockages…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MF1W000000004914772
Crossway, Ewloe, Flintshire
19 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 1
Works description: Ex and relay footway dropped crossing outside No 1 3 m x 2 m 1 Ton tarmac 10 mm 1 bag of Ng 60
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002614
Kingston Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: In road outside number 61 Kingston Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
Works description: Sewer and network monitoring to check install/install telemetry equipment located inside a chamber
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE1371920938
Mayfield Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
20 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO.45
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC 13M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000143502
Oakley Road, Mancot, Flintshire
20 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LAYING SERVICES TO PLOTS 1 & 2 @46 LEACHES LANE
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 10M PUBLIC 8M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000144571
Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 138a
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594752217
Saughall Road Service Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 127/129 SAUGHALL ROAD SERVICE ROAD CH1 5HT, SAUGHALL ROAD SERVICE ROAD…
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259093000
Woodlands Court, Mancot, Flintshire
20 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct 0f banks road
Works description: Place new Name Plate 2 x plastic posts and 1 name plate in bottom grounds shed 2 x rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002619

