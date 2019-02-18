Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks

A540 Chester High Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 20 February — 20 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: CHESTER HIGH ROAD, JUNCTION WITH QUARRY ROAD, AND HINDERTON ROAD… Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND FLUSH LINE TO TRY AND REMOVE OBSTRUCTION IN THE SWER CAUSING BLOCKAGES AND FLUSH… Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE12570982463

B5136 Liverpool Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 18 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Opposite 35 Liverpool Road… Works description: Safe access to underground network for cabling works under traffic management… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBY3T2NR01

Blacon Point Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 102-104… Works description: Small Sluice Valve Re-pack 4″ Job in Verge (Grass )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000060271539

Buggen Lane, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 19 February — 19 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR… Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR. REF IBU8UKLH,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED…. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005CN17W019FEBIBU8UKLH

County Boundary A541, Afonwen, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 9, MILL COTTAGES Works description: LOCATE WASHOUT HYDRANT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594859869

Dunstan Lane, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: Dunstan Lane, Ellesmere Port, Burton, Cheshire West and Chester CH64 8TJ… Works description: (connecting Chester Openreach) MJ Quinns are to clear multiple blockages in carriageway and footway…. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MQ1W00000BDUKNELSON

Grove Lane to A541 Candy Mill, Bodfari, Denbigh, Denbighshire 18 February — 20 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: CANDY CULVERT Works description: Bridgeworks – Preparation for upcoming Major Works… Responsibility for works: Sir Ddinbych – Denbighshire Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: QR008S000000000180

Hope Farm Road, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 26 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Ellesmere Port : Site 3024, Hope Farm Road near Summertrees Road, E’Port. USRN 13600482 : Chester Ro… Works description: Pelican to puffin conversion at site 3024. Ref Siemens quotation RSH-36148-15783 Ellesmere Port… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021017

Hope Farm Road, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 26 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: ad and Capenhurst Works description: Pelican to puffin conversion at site 3024. Ref Siemens quotation RSH-36148-15783 Ellesmere Port… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021017

Leighton Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 19 February — 19 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR… Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR. REF IBU8UKLH,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005CN17W015FEBIBU8UKLH

Mellock Lane, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 04 March Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Junction Talbot Avenue and Mellock Lane… Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement on TalbotAvenue… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000788720

Park Street, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 19 February — 19 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR… Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR.REF IBU8UKLH ,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005CN17W000FEBIBU8UKLH

Rhuallt to Cwm Road, Rhuallt, St Asaph, Denbighshire 20 February — 20 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: BRYNLLITHRIG HALL Works description: TREE CUTTING Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY051MW73203-CCT-831274

Talbot Avenue, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 04 March Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: 4 to opposite 31, 31 to junction Mellock Lane… Works description: Abandon 227.3m x 4″ CI. Lay 227.3m x 75mm PE Unknown. All servicesonroute…. Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000788648

Victoria Road, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 20 February — 23 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: On Victoria Road approximately 35 metres from Jct Woodfall Road… Works description: Sewer Connection Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE1193288137/10

A494 A494 Westbound Offslip to Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire 20 February — 20 February Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494, Between Queensferry and Ewloe Loop – Westbound Offslip Works description: Soft Estate Works – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011925154030760

A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire 19 February — 20 February Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Aston Hill (between Ewloe and Queensferry)- Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Drainage. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011943143744377

A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: approx 9m S from os of 20 PREN HILL on MOLD ROAD Works description: BUCKLEY 8 – DSLAM 537458 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU4PV01

A550 18 February — 19 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed. Works description: A550 Northbound between Parkgate Road and M56 Junction 5 lane one closure for survey works Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 97772

Brynford Road Junction to Whitegates Junction, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 18 February — 20 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: BRYNFORD ROAD JUNCTION TO WHITEGATES JUNCTION PENTRE HALKYN 105M STH OF DEPOT FOR 100M CLYWD CH8 8JP Works description: Safe working area for excavation for duct work for new fibre cable. Required for new customer connection. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CC789WDIGNEA548338K

Dyserth Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 102-104… Works description: 60271539 – TL Head only Job in Carriageway (Hot Rolled Asphalt )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000012092254

M53 18 February — 19 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 27/0 – 29/3 – Southbound – Lane 2 . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M53 Southbound Junction 7 – 8 lane 2 closed due to drainage works. Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 97628

Red Lion Lane, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 20 February — 22 February Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 79 RED LION LANE Works description: LAY 21M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH1M IS IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INFOOTWAY IN RED LION LANE… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000797801

Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 19 February — 20 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Column 9, Outside 3-5 Works description: Fault repair works to put an end to an unplanned interruption of multiple Scottish Power Electricity supply cables including excavation and reinstatement Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY5009110295717

A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire 19 February — 19 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: A494, County Boundary to River Sealand – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Soft Estate Works – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011925154322323

A5032 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Opposite entrance to St Thomas and All Saints Church… Works description: Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in the footway and carriageway… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: HZ090540000152641-0030/3

A5104 Hough Green, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 52-54 Works description: Stop Tap or BBox Find, Fix with Trailer Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000012022066

A549 Chester Road, Buckley, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Outside 100 on CHESTER ROAD Works description: BUCKLEY 10 – DSLAM 537338 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRVY01

Babbage Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: O/S Unit 8 Works description: Excavation required to repair damaged pipework Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594804651

Bistre Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: opposite montana on BISTRE AVENUE Works description: BUCKLEY 16 – DSLAM 537334 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRMN01

Bod Offa Drive, Buckley, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: near the junction of MOLD ROAD on BOD OFFA DRIVE Works description: BUCKLEY 26 – DSLAM 537464 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5AF01

Brookside, Garden City, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: At the junction of SEALAND AVENUE on BROOKSIDE Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 45 – DSLAM 537391 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWKX02

Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPP THE JUNCTION OF PRINCES STREET and CHAPEL STREET ON CHAPEL STREET Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 601174 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Provide JB26. Provide Cover No 2C. Installation Excavations in fw/verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWT1LVK03

Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 9 Works description: Remove and replace 3m of dipped and deformed pipe work Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594798281

Dale Drive, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUM 24 Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304693

Deiniols Road, Mancot, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NO.41 Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594886057

Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: At the junction of NEWTON DRIVE on DRURY LANE Works description: BUCKLEY 15 – DSLAM 537337 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 2m of duct work in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRPS01

Elm Croft, Mancot, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID – SECTION 81 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594878543

Evans Street, Flint, Flintshire 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: ADJACENT TO JUNCTION WITH LLOYD STREET Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594873487

Garden Way, Shotton, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE FIRE HYDRANT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594721548

Gladstone Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSDIE NUMBER 84 Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Carriageway (10mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000012090177A

Grenfell Park, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: outside number 18 Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1307300

Hawthorn Road, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23 Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1308020

Hendy Road, Mold, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside 84 on HENDY ROAD Works description: MOLD 24 – DSLAM 546487 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUNKUNJ01

Henley Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 14 Works description: WORKS IN PRIVATE BARRIER IN FOOTWAY FOR PUBLIC SAFETY ONLY… Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE12594850857

Hillside Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTIDE 34 Works description: Stop tap Repair Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000060278531

Holly Drive, Penymynydd, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: near the junction of PENYMYNYDD ROAD on HOLLY DRIVE Works description: BUCKLEY 25 – DSLAM 537474 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5DJ01

Maeshafn Slip Road, Cadole, Flintshire 20 February — 20 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: IN VERGE NEAR SLIP ROAD, NEAREST PROPERTY ROSE MOUNT Works description: EXCAVATE AND REINSTATE 3M IN GRASS VERGE FOR CONNECTION Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY002612582470

Maes Lygan, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 14 Works description: RECONNECT NEW SUPPLY PIPE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594825287

Newton Drive, Drury, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: At the junction of DRURY LANE on NEWTON DRIVE Works description: BUCKLEY 15 – DSLAM 537337 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRPS02

Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt, Flintshire 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: APPROX 43 MTRS NORTH OF LODGE IN VERGE Works description: RENEW COVER & FRAME Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594879439

Orchard Haven, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: AT THE SIDE OF NUM 12 CROFTERS HEATH… Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304310

Overlea Drive, Hawarden, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 102 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594838818

Pant Ucha, Soughton, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594880286

Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 37 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594877313

Priors Close, Aston, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 8 & 10 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID – SECTION 81 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594878479

Rocklee Gardens, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 20 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 7 Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304344

Sealand Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: At the junction of BROOKSIDE on SEALAND AVENUE Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 45 – DSLAM 537391 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 2m of duct work in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWKX01

Service Road Off Queens Way From 55 to 81 Main Road, Broughton, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 71 Works description: Defect DLO – Remedial Rein by DLO Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0028102/000012027686

Slack Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: ADJACENT TO JUNCTION WITH LEDSHAM LANE Works description: ERECT MARKER POST IN VERGE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594763117

Sycamore Drive, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 18 February — 22 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: O/s School Gate, Sycamore Drive, Ellesmere Port, CH66 2PW… Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ014NW1715

The Paddock, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 20 February — 28 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: from outside 3 to 7 on THE PADDOCK… Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 14 – DSLAM 606025 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in footway/cw… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY0CWNR02

The Rowans, Broughton, Flintshire 20 February — 22 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 11 Works description: Defect DLO – Remedial Rein by DLO Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0028102/000012052317

The Willow, Buckley, Flintshire 19 February — 21 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Rear of 11 , WILLOW GROVE on THE WILLOW Works description: BUCKLEY 23 – DSLAM 537472 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5MU01