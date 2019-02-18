News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Published: Monday, Feb 18th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Start Date End Date Location Contractor Traffic Cat Type Of Work
11-Feb- 1-Mar- Chemistry Lane, Deeside, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Road Closure / Cau ffordd
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
11-Feb- 1-Mar- Factory Road, Sandycroft, Deeside, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
17-Feb- 19-Feb- Evans Way, Shotton, Deeside, UK Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234 Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
Removal of trees with associated works / Symud coed gyda gwaith cysylltiol
18-Feb- 8-Mar- Maes Emlyn, Penyffordd Amberon Ltd 0845 3715050 Road Closure / Cau Ffyrdd
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
18-Feb- 15-Mar- Rhewl Fawr Road, Penyffordd Amberon Ltd 0845 3715050 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 Ffordd)
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
18-Feb- 20-Feb- Brynford Road Jct to Whitegates Jct, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire BT – Moon K Mr (Kevin) pp 204 Withdean Grange TE London Ro ad Brighton E Sussex Tel No: 03316689082 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
BT Works / Gwaith BT
19-Feb- 20-Feb- Wepre Park, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Jones Lighting Ltd 0151 420 1588 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
Lighting / Goleuadau
20-Feb- 22-Feb- County Boundary, Afonwen, Flintshire Morrison Utility Services 01745 405717 Road Closure / Cau ffordd
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
21-Feb- 22-Feb- Connah’s Quay Road, Northop, Mold, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
BT Works / Gwaith BT
21-Feb- 22-Feb- Park Avenue, Bryn-y-Baal, Mold, UK Jones Lighting Ltd 0151 420 1588 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)
Lighting / Goleuadau
21-Feb- 27-Feb- Jubilee Road, Buckley, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
Lighting / Goleuadau
21-Feb- 27-Feb- Derby Road, Caergwrle, Flintshire, UK HAFREN DYFRDWY SCHEDULING TEAM Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Roadworks
A540 Chester High Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
20 February — 20 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CHESTER HIGH ROAD, JUNCTION WITH QUARRY ROAD, AND HINDERTON ROAD…
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND FLUSH LINE TO TRY AND REMOVE OBSTRUCTION IN THE SWER CAUSING BLOCKAGES AND FLUSH…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12570982463
B5136 Liverpool Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 18 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite 35 Liverpool Road
Works description: Safe access to underground network for cabling works under traffic management…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBY3T2NR01
Blacon Point Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 102-104…
Works description: Small Sluice Valve Re-pack 4″ Job in Verge (Grass )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000060271539
Buggen Lane, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
19 February — 19 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR…
Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR. REF IBU8UKLH,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED….
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CN17W019FEBIBU8UKLH
County Boundary A541, Afonwen, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 9, MILL COTTAGES
Works description: LOCATE WASHOUT HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594859869
Dunstan Lane, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dunstan Lane, Ellesmere Port, Burton, Cheshire West and Chester CH64 8TJ…
Works description: (connecting Chester Openreach) MJ Quinns are to clear multiple blockages in carriageway and footway….
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MQ1W00000BDUKNELSON
Grove Lane to A541 Candy Mill, Bodfari, Denbigh, Denbighshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CANDY CULVERT
Works description: Bridgeworks – Preparation for upcoming Major Works…
Responsibility for works: Sir Ddinbych – Denbighshire
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: QR008S000000000180
Hope Farm Road, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 26 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ellesmere Port : Site 3024, Hope Farm Road near Summertrees Road, E’Port. USRN 13600482 : Chester Ro…
Works description: Pelican to puffin conversion at site 3024. Ref Siemens quotation RSH-36148-15783 Ellesmere Port…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021017
Hope Farm Road, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 26 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ad and Capenhurst
Works description: Pelican to puffin conversion at site 3024. Ref Siemens quotation RSH-36148-15783 Ellesmere Port…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021017
Leighton Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
19 February — 19 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR…
Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR. REF IBU8UKLH,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CN17W015FEBIBU8UKLH
Mellock Lane, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 04 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Talbot Avenue and Mellock Lane…
Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement on TalbotAvenue…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000788720
Park Street, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
19 February — 19 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR…
Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR.REF IBU8UKLH ,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CN17W000FEBIBU8UKLH
Rhuallt to Cwm Road, Rhuallt, St Asaph, Denbighshire
20 February — 20 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRYNLLITHRIG HALL
Works description: TREE CUTTING
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: GY051MW73203-CCT-831274
Talbot Avenue, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 04 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 4 to opposite 31, 31 to junction Mellock Lane…
Works description: Abandon 227.3m x 4″ CI. Lay 227.3m x 75mm PE Unknown. All servicesonroute….
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000788648
Victoria Road, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
20 February — 23 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: On Victoria Road approximately 35 metres from Jct Woodfall Road…
Works description: Sewer Connection
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE1193288137/10
A494 A494 Westbound Offslip to Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
20 February — 20 February
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, Between Queensferry and Ewloe Loop – Westbound Offslip
Works description: Soft Estate Works – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011925154030760
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
19 February — 20 February
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Aston Hill (between Ewloe and Queensferry)- Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Drainage. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011943143744377
A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: approx 9m S from os of 20 PREN HILL on MOLD ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY 8 – DSLAM 537458 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU4PV01
A550
18 February — 19 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A550 Northbound between Parkgate Road and M56 Junction 5 lane one closure for survey works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 97772
Brynford Road Junction to Whitegates Junction, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRYNFORD ROAD JUNCTION TO WHITEGATES JUNCTION PENTRE HALKYN 105M STH OF DEPOT FOR 100M CLYWD CH8 8JP
Works description: Safe working area for excavation for duct work for new fibre cable. Required for new customer connection.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789WDIGNEA548338K
Dyserth Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 102-104…
Works description: 60271539 – TL Head only Job in Carriageway (Hot Rolled Asphalt )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000012092254
M53
18 February — 19 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27/0 – 29/3 – Southbound – Lane 2 . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M53 Southbound Junction 7 – 8 lane 2 closed due to drainage works.
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 97628
Red Lion Lane, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 79 RED LION LANE
Works description: LAY 21M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH1M IS IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INFOOTWAY IN RED LION LANE…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000797801
Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Column 9, Outside 3-5
Works description: Fault repair works to put an end to an unplanned interruption of multiple Scottish Power Electricity supply cables including excavation and reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY5009110295717
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
19 February — 19 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A494, County Boundary to River Sealand – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Soft Estate Works – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011925154322323
A5032 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite entrance to St Thomas and All Saints Church…
Works description: Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in the footway and carriageway…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: HZ090540000152641-0030/3
A5104 Hough Green, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 52-54
Works description: Stop Tap or BBox Find, Fix with Trailer Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000012022066
A549 Chester Road, Buckley, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 100 on CHESTER ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY 10 – DSLAM 537338 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRVY01
Babbage Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S Unit 8
Works description: Excavation required to repair damaged pipework
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594804651
Bistre Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: opposite montana on BISTRE AVENUE
Works description: BUCKLEY 16 – DSLAM 537334 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRMN01
Bod Offa Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: near the junction of MOLD ROAD on BOD OFFA DRIVE
Works description: BUCKLEY 26 – DSLAM 537464 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5AF01
Brookside, Garden City, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of SEALAND AVENUE on BROOKSIDE
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 45 – DSLAM 537391 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWKX02
Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP THE JUNCTION OF PRINCES STREET and CHAPEL STREET ON CHAPEL STREET
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 601174 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Provide JB26. Provide Cover No 2C. Installation Excavations in fw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWT1LVK03
Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: Remove and replace 3m of dipped and deformed pipe work
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594798281
Dale Drive, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUM 24
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304693
Deiniols Road, Mancot, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NO.41
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594886057
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of NEWTON DRIVE on DRURY LANE
Works description: BUCKLEY 15 – DSLAM 537337 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 2m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRPS01
Elm Croft, Mancot, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594878543
Evans Street, Flint, Flintshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJACENT TO JUNCTION WITH LLOYD STREET
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594873487
Garden Way, Shotton, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE FIRE HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594721548
Gladstone Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSDIE NUMBER 84
Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Carriageway (10mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000012090177A
Grenfell Park, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside number 18
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1307300
Hawthorn Road, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1308020
Hendy Road, Mold, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 84 on HENDY ROAD
Works description: MOLD 24 – DSLAM 546487 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUNKUNJ01
Henley Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14
Works description: WORKS IN PRIVATE BARRIER IN FOOTWAY FOR PUBLIC SAFETY ONLY…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594850857
Hillside Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTIDE 34
Works description: Stop tap Repair Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000060278531
Holly Drive, Penymynydd, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: near the junction of PENYMYNYDD ROAD on HOLLY DRIVE
Works description: BUCKLEY 25 – DSLAM 537474 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5DJ01
Maeshafn Slip Road, Cadole, Flintshire
20 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN VERGE NEAR SLIP ROAD, NEAREST PROPERTY ROSE MOUNT
Works description: EXCAVATE AND REINSTATE 3M IN GRASS VERGE FOR CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002612582470
Maes Lygan, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 14
Works description: RECONNECT NEW SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594825287
Newton Drive, Drury, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of DRURY LANE on NEWTON DRIVE
Works description: BUCKLEY 15 – DSLAM 537337 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRPS02
Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt, Flintshire
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 43 MTRS NORTH OF LODGE IN VERGE
Works description: RENEW COVER & FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594879439
Orchard Haven, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: AT THE SIDE OF NUM 12 CROFTERS HEATH…
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304310
Overlea Drive, Hawarden, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 102
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594838818
Pant Ucha, Soughton, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594880286
Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 37
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594877313
Priors Close, Aston, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 8 & 10
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594878479
Rocklee Gardens, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 7
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304344
Sealand Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of BROOKSIDE on SEALAND AVENUE
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 45 – DSLAM 537391 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 2m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWKX01
Service Road Off Queens Way From 55 to 81 Main Road, Broughton, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 71
Works description: Defect DLO – Remedial Rein by DLO Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000012027686
Slack Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJACENT TO JUNCTION WITH LEDSHAM LANE
Works description: ERECT MARKER POST IN VERGE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594763117
Sycamore Drive, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s School Gate, Sycamore Drive, Ellesmere Port, CH66 2PW…
Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ014NW1715
The Paddock, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 February — 28 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: from outside 3 to 7 on THE PADDOCK…
Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 14 – DSLAM 606025 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in footway/cw…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY0CWNR02
The Rowans, Broughton, Flintshire
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 11
Works description: Defect DLO – Remedial Rein by DLO Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000012052317
The Willow, Buckley, Flintshire
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear of 11 , WILLOW GROVE on THE WILLOW
Works description: BUCKLEY 23 – DSLAM 537472 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5MU01
Woodend Lane, Burton, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
18 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woodend Lane, Ellesmere Port, Burton, Cheshire West and Chester CH64 8TN…
Works description: (connecting Chester Openreach) MJ Quinns are to clear a blockage in carriageway…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MQ1W0000BDUKNELSON1

