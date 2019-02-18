Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

|Roadworks
|
|A540 Chester High Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|20 February — 20 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: CHESTER HIGH ROAD, JUNCTION WITH QUARRY ROAD, AND HINDERTON ROAD…
|Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND FLUSH LINE TO TRY AND REMOVE OBSTRUCTION IN THE SWER CAUSING BLOCKAGES AND FLUSH…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12570982463
|
|
|B5136 Liverpool Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 18 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Opposite 35 Liverpool Road…
|Works description: Safe access to underground network for cabling works under traffic management…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBY3T2NR01
|
|
|Blacon Point Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 102-104…
|Works description: Small Sluice Valve Re-pack 4″ Job in Verge (Grass )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000060271539
|
|
|Buggen Lane, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 February — 19 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR…
|Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR. REF IBU8UKLH,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED….
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005CN17W019FEBIBU8UKLH
|
|
|County Boundary A541, Afonwen, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 9, MILL COTTAGES
|Works description: LOCATE WASHOUT HYDRANT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594859869
|
|
|Dunstan Lane, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Dunstan Lane, Ellesmere Port, Burton, Cheshire West and Chester CH64 8TJ…
|Works description: (connecting Chester Openreach) MJ Quinns are to clear multiple blockages in carriageway and footway….
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MQ1W00000BDUKNELSON
|
|
|Grove Lane to A541 Candy Mill, Bodfari, Denbigh, Denbighshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: CANDY CULVERT
|Works description: Bridgeworks – Preparation for upcoming Major Works…
|Responsibility for works: Sir Ddinbych – Denbighshire
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: QR008S000000000180
|
|
|Hope Farm Road, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 26 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Ellesmere Port : Site 3024, Hope Farm Road near Summertrees Road, E’Port. USRN 13600482 : Chester Ro…
|Works description: Pelican to puffin conversion at site 3024. Ref Siemens quotation RSH-36148-15783 Ellesmere Port…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021017
|
|
|Hope Farm Road, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 26 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: ad and Capenhurst
|Works description: Pelican to puffin conversion at site 3024. Ref Siemens quotation RSH-36148-15783 Ellesmere Port…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021017
|
|
|Leighton Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 February — 19 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR…
|Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR. REF IBU8UKLH,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005CN17W015FEBIBU8UKLH
|
|
|Mellock Lane, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 04 March
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Junction Talbot Avenue and Mellock Lane…
|Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement on TalbotAvenue…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ0091000788720
|
|
|Park Street, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 February — 19 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: LEIGHTON ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH BUGGEN LANE NESTON CHESHIRE CH64 3RR…
|Works description: ACCESS BT BOX FOR CABLE FAULT INVESTIGATION/REPAIR.REF IBU8UKLH ,HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005CN17W000FEBIBU8UKLH
|
|
|Rhuallt to Cwm Road, Rhuallt, St Asaph, Denbighshire
|20 February — 20 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: BRYNLLITHRIG HALL
|Works description: TREE CUTTING
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: GY051MW73203-CCT-831274
|
|
|Talbot Avenue, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 04 March
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: 4 to opposite 31, 31 to junction Mellock Lane…
|Works description: Abandon 227.3m x 4″ CI. Lay 227.3m x 75mm PE Unknown. All servicesonroute….
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ0091000788648
|
|
|Victoria Road, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|20 February — 23 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: On Victoria Road approximately 35 metres from Jct Woodfall Road…
|Works description: Sewer Connection
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE1193288137/10
|
|
|A494 A494 Westbound Offslip to Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
|20 February — 20 February
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494, Between Queensferry and Ewloe Loop – Westbound Offslip
|Works description: Soft Estate Works – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011925154030760
|
|
|A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
|19 February — 20 February
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Aston Hill (between Ewloe and Queensferry)- Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Drainage. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011943143744377
|
|
|A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: approx 9m S from os of 20 PREN HILL on MOLD ROAD
|Works description: BUCKLEY 8 – DSLAM 537458 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU4PV01
|
|
|A550
|18 February — 19 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
|Works description: A550 Northbound between Parkgate Road and M56 Junction 5 lane one closure for survey works
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 97772
|
|
|Brynford Road Junction to Whitegates Junction, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: BRYNFORD ROAD JUNCTION TO WHITEGATES JUNCTION PENTRE HALKYN 105M STH OF DEPOT FOR 100M CLYWD CH8 8JP
|Works description: Safe working area for excavation for duct work for new fibre cable. Required for new customer connection.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CC789WDIGNEA548338K
|
|
|Dyserth Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 102-104…
|Works description: 60271539 – TL Head only Job in Carriageway (Hot Rolled Asphalt )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000012092254
|
|
|M53
|18 February — 19 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 27/0 – 29/3 – Southbound – Lane 2 . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M53 Southbound Junction 7 – 8 lane 2 closed due to drainage works.
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 97628
|
|
|
|
|Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|19 February — 20 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Column 9, Outside 3-5
|Works description: Fault repair works to put an end to an unplanned interruption of multiple Scottish Power Electricity supply cables including excavation and reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY5009110295717
|
|
|A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
|19 February — 19 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: A494, County Boundary to River Sealand – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Soft Estate Works – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011925154322323
|
|
|A5032 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Opposite entrance to St Thomas and All Saints Church…
|Works description: Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in the footway and carriageway…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: HZ090540000152641-0030/3
|
|
|A5104 Hough Green, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 52-54
|Works description: Stop Tap or BBox Find, Fix with Trailer Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000012022066
|
|
|A549 Chester Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside 100 on CHESTER ROAD
|Works description: BUCKLEY 10 – DSLAM 537338 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRVY01
|
|
|Babbage Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: O/S Unit 8
|Works description: Excavation required to repair damaged pipework
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594804651
|
|
|Bistre Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: opposite montana on BISTRE AVENUE
|Works description: BUCKLEY 16 – DSLAM 537334 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRMN01
|
|
|Bod Offa Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: near the junction of MOLD ROAD on BOD OFFA DRIVE
|Works description: BUCKLEY 26 – DSLAM 537464 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5AF01
|
|
|Brookside, Garden City, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: At the junction of SEALAND AVENUE on BROOKSIDE
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 45 – DSLAM 537391 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWKX02
|
|
|Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPP THE JUNCTION OF PRINCES STREET and CHAPEL STREET ON CHAPEL STREET
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 601174 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Provide JB26. Provide Cover No 2C. Installation Excavations in fw/verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWT1LVK03
|
|
|Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S 9
|Works description: Remove and replace 3m of dipped and deformed pipe work
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594798281
|
|
|Dale Drive, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUM 24
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304693
|
|
|Deiniols Road, Mancot, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NO.41
|Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594886057
|
|
|Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: At the junction of NEWTON DRIVE on DRURY LANE
|Works description: BUCKLEY 15 – DSLAM 537337 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 2m of duct work in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRPS01
|
|
|Elm Croft, Mancot, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594878543
|
|
|Evans Street, Flint, Flintshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: ADJACENT TO JUNCTION WITH LLOYD STREET
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594873487
|
|
|Garden Way, Shotton, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE FIRE HYDRANT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594721548
|
|
|Gladstone Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSDIE NUMBER 84
|Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Carriageway (10mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000012090177A
|
|
|Grenfell Park, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: outside number 18
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1307300
|
|
|Hawthorn Road, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1308020
|
|
|Hendy Road, Mold, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside 84 on HENDY ROAD
|Works description: MOLD 24 – DSLAM 546487 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUNKUNJ01
|
|
|Henley Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S 14
|Works description: WORKS IN PRIVATE BARRIER IN FOOTWAY FOR PUBLIC SAFETY ONLY…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12594850857
|
|
|Hillside Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTIDE 34
|Works description: Stop tap Repair Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000060278531
|
|
|Holly Drive, Penymynydd, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: near the junction of PENYMYNYDD ROAD on HOLLY DRIVE
|Works description: BUCKLEY 25 – DSLAM 537474 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5DJ01
|
|
|Maeshafn Slip Road, Cadole, Flintshire
|20 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: IN VERGE NEAR SLIP ROAD, NEAREST PROPERTY ROSE MOUNT
|Works description: EXCAVATE AND REINSTATE 3M IN GRASS VERGE FOR CONNECTION
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002612582470
|
|
|Maes Lygan, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 14
|Works description: RECONNECT NEW SUPPLY PIPE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594825287
|
|
|Newton Drive, Drury, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: At the junction of DRURY LANE on NEWTON DRIVE
|Works description: BUCKLEY 15 – DSLAM 537337 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRPS02
|
|
|Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt, Flintshire
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: APPROX 43 MTRS NORTH OF LODGE IN VERGE
|Works description: RENEW COVER & FRAME
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594879439
|
|
|Orchard Haven, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: AT THE SIDE OF NUM 12 CROFTERS HEATH…
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304310
|
|
|Overlea Drive, Hawarden, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 102
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594838818
|
|
|Pant Ucha, Soughton, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594880286
|
|
|Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 37
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594877313
|
|
|Priors Close, Aston, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 8 & 10
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE CASING AND LID – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594878479
|
|
|Rocklee Gardens, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 7
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1304344
|
|
|Sealand Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: At the junction of BROOKSIDE on SEALAND AVENUE
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 45 – DSLAM 537391 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 2m of duct work in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWKX01
|
|
|Service Road Off Queens Way From 55 to 81 Main Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 71
|Works description: Defect DLO – Remedial Rein by DLO Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000012027686
|
|
|Slack Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: ADJACENT TO JUNCTION WITH LEDSHAM LANE
|Works description: ERECT MARKER POST IN VERGE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594763117
|
|
|Sycamore Drive, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/s School Gate, Sycamore Drive, Ellesmere Port, CH66 2PW…
|Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ014NW1715
|
|
|The Paddock, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|20 February — 28 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: from outside 3 to 7 on THE PADDOCK…
|Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 14 – DSLAM 606025 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in footway/cw…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY0CWNR02
|
|
|The Rowans, Broughton, Flintshire
|20 February — 22 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 11
|Works description: Defect DLO – Remedial Rein by DLO Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000012052317
|
|
|The Willow, Buckley, Flintshire
|19 February — 21 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: Rear of 11 , WILLOW GROVE on THE WILLOW
|Works description: BUCKLEY 23 – DSLAM 537472 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJU5MU01
|
|
|Woodend Lane, Burton, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|18 February — 20 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Woodend Lane, Ellesmere Port, Burton, Cheshire West and Chester CH64 8TN…
|Works description: (connecting Chester Openreach) MJ Quinns are to clear a blockage in carriageway…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MQ1W0000BDUKNELSON1