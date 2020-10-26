Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Oct 2020

Updated: Mon 26th Oct

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on A494 at Aston Hill

Roadworks are causing delays of around 20 minutes along the A494 eastbound at Ewloe.

Traffic is down to a single lane along the A494 at Aston Hill and the entry slip from Ewloe and Buckley.

Congestion is stretching back to the A55 Northop Hall.


Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A494 Aston Road Northbound from A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe, Ewloe Green) to Plough Lane (Deeside).”

“Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall West). In the roadworks area. Travel time is just over 20 minutes.”

 



