‘Respect and protect each other this Bonfire Night’ urges Welsh Ambulance Service

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging young people and families to ‘respect and protect’ each other tomorrow on Bonfire Night.

Events such as fireworks displays are effectively banned across the country due to the firebreak lockdown set to end on Monday 9 November.

The Ambulance Service asks for people to remain safe from injury and infection as it puts a strain on their services, them having to deal with COVID-19 related incidents.

Lee Brooks, Director of Operations for Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Bonfire Night often sees an increased number of calls to all emergency services.





“In areas of communal living such a halls of residence or blocks of flats, the temptation to meet others and celebrate may be strong, but we appeal to everybody not to take part in any activities that pose an increased risk of avoidable injury or viral transmission, and of course only consuming alcohol in moderation.

“This year especially we would ask the public, young people in particular, to help us keep our resources free for the most life-threatening injuries and illnesses by avoiding un-regulated bonfires or firework displays, respecting and protecting themselves, their families and neighbours.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say between 2014 -2019, 38 per cent of people with firework injuries in England and Wales were aged under 15 years old.

A video was created by them detailing how a £2 firework at a small family display misfired and left a young girl, Maisie Roe, with burn injuries.

The Ambulance Service also say smoke from fires and fireworks can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, with sufferers currently at high risk of also contracting COVID-19, showing the risk of meeting outdoors.

They further suggest taking a look at ‘Operation BANG’ – a campaign from their ambulance partners in North Wales Police and South Wales Fire Service which offers a resource of tips to keep people safe.

If requiring non-urgent medical advice, the NHS Wales 111 phone service is available 24/7 and also online at https://111.wales.nhs.uk/.