Residents in Flintshire asked to report holiday accommodation businesses which don’t abide by coronavirus lockdown rules

People have been asked to report holiday accommodation businesses that are still open despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Flintshire Council is urging hotels, holiday parks, camp sites and others to act responsibly and protect local communities and NHS services.

Regulations designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 state that all accommodation should have closed last month.

It adds that they must remain shut until furtner notice, unless specifically exempt or requested and approved by the Welsh Government or local authority.

Officials have warned that any businesses in the county not following the rules could be fined.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: “Under no circumstances should any holiday accommodation be provided for visitors during the current emergency period.

“Any person or business found not to be complying will be committing an offence and may be subject to a fixed penalty notice, prohibition notice or prosecution, for which the fine is unlimited.

“Businesses can however advertise for future holiday accommodation bookings that can be taken up once current restrictions have been eased, but must remain closed until advised by the government that they can re-open.”

Issues have repeatedly been raised with tourists travelling to holiday in north Wales during the pandemic.

North Wales Police has already taken action on a number of occasions by issuing fines to people visiting the region for non-essential purposes.

Anyone with concerns about how holiday accommodation is being used can contact the council using by e-mailing covidaccommodation@flintshire.gov.uk

Any business in Flintshire wanting to offer key workers a place to stay must seek authorisation from the council by contacting the same address.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).