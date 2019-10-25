News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Pub opening hours in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day

Published: Friday, Oct 25th, 2019
Share:

The Home Secretary has today announced plans to extend pub licensing hours across Wales and England to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Under the proposals, pubs, clubs and bars which are licensed to trade until 11pm could be allowed to open until 1am on both Friday 8 May and Saturday 9 May 2020.

The news follows the government’s decision to move the early May bank holiday in 2020 from Monday 4 May to Friday 8 May to make the 75th anniversary of VE Day a public holiday.

The occasion will see celebrations and community events across the country to remember the contribution of British, Commonwealth and Allied Armed Forces personnel and all those citizens who contributed to the war effort and safeguarded the home front.

Government plans for VE Day 75, which will be announced in due course, will look to evoke the spirit and significance of this year’s D-Day 75 tributes which saw large-scale events with veterans at the heart of commemorations.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

“VE Day is a landmark day in our history. Extending licensing hours will pave the way for commemorative events across the UK, so we can pay tribute to the courage and determination of the millions who fought for our freedom or supported the war effort at home.”

The extension of pub opening hours will be subject to a short consultation with partners including the police, licensing authorities, industry, community groups and veterans organisations.

Past national occasions where the government has extended licensing hours have included the Royal Wedding in 2018, the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the 2014 World Cup, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the Royal Wedding in 2011.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Labour’s Kevin Rush wins Bagillt West by-election

Workers at Deeside manufacturer facing redundancy after Dyson pulls plug on electric car project

Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated show about Chester Zoo returns to TV screens next week

New trees planted in Connah’s Quay this week will help increase ‘urban canopy cover’

Schoolboy guilty of attempting to kill fellow pupil with knife at a Colwyn Bay school to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court

“Market rate” being paid by health board for management consultants – one alleged to be ‘working from home in Marbella’

Health bosses insist future of Flint GP practice is safe despite doctors terminating contract

Ex-homeless martial arts expert fights back to set up thriving business and win award

Airbus and US based Spirit Airline sign deal for 100 new A320 jets worth around £8bn


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn