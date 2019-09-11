Project to bring John Summers Steelworks HQ building back to its former glory is ‘on track’

An ambitious project to bring the former John Summers Steelworks headquarters building back to its former glory is still on track an MP has said after a recent visit.

Deeside based Enbarr Foundation wants to develop the Grade II-listed building into a ‘hub’ for the community, local business and the third sector.

The striking landmark on the banks of the River Dee has been classed as one of the most endangered buildings in the UK, it has been subject to regular break-ins and vandalism since it was vacated in 2009.

Enbarr says it has a “vision” to restore the building to its former glory, developing it into a space for the community, local business and the third sector to meet and collaborate.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami paid a visit to the Clock Tower Building to see what progress has been made on the regeneration project.

[Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami on a recent visit to the John Summers Steelworks headquarters.]

The project has now widened and Enbarr are now looking to improve the entire Shotton Point.

They are hoping to host a celebration in one of the buildings there on the 31st March 2020 – exactly 40 years since the doors shut at Deeside.

The Deeside MP was shown several features that Enbarr are looking to implement, through Virtual Reality, to integrate technology and heritage together to inspire future generations.

Mark Tami said; “It was a fantastic experience to be in the clock tower building again. It has been a long time since I was there but a lot of its special features still remain.

Understandably there has been some disrepair that has happened over the years, which is sad but will soon be put right.

I am very impressed with Embarr’s vision for the project and I can’t wait until it becomes a real focal point for the local community.”

Vicki Roskams Engagement Manager/Director at Enbarr said; “We were honoured to be joined by Mark Tami MP down on site to share his stories of the John Summers Building, and he was itching for a tour and to tell the tales of his time as a young politician going to the site back in the 80’s and 90’s.

I welcome being part of something in the area that helps create a ‘change of culture’ both for the local community and businesses that can create a change for good, to support long term sustainability.”

The headquarters was built in 1907 when the steel company’s founders expanded the site at Deeside which once employed 10,000.

It has changed ownership four times and was acquired by Pochin in a land deal in 2010.

The construction firm went into administration last month.