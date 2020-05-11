Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th May 2020

Prison search after two staff members arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and intent to supply drugs

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two people have been arrested by officers tackling ‘the problem of corruption within prisons’.

Officers from the Prison Corruption Unit at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) have today arrested two women aged 29 and 32, who are employed to work at HMP Berwyn, Wrexham on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The 29 year old was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Officers investigating the incident executed warrants at properties in Flint and recovered Class B drugs and designer jewellery and clothing.

A coordinated search was also conducted in the prison, during which Class A drugs were recovered.

Detective Inspector Dawn Hampson from NWROCU said: “These arrests are another great example of the ongoing work between the North West ROCU and HMPPS to tackle the problem of corruption within prisons.

“The vast majority of people who work in prisons are upstanding, honest individuals, so it’s important we continue to take action against the small minority who are involved in corrupt activity.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Flint company produces and donates much-needed antibacterial wipes for care homes and hospices in north east Wales

News

First Minister Mark Drakeford ‘concerned’ over confusion between lockdown messaging in England and Wales

News

Woman who spat in the face of two police officers in Holywell given suspended prison sentence

News

Flintshire council aiming to open household recycling centres by end of May

News

Flintshire primary school praised for its ‘caring and inclusive ethos’ in glowing Estyn inspection report

News

PM Johnson issues lockdown update – First Minister issues immediate reaction statement – “Our advice has not changed in Wales”

News

Read 739,370 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn