Power cut affecting parts of Flint this evening

There’s reports of a power cut affecting parts of Flint this evening.

@DeesideDotCom anyone else in flint been having sudden power cuts? Power just turns off and then back on immediately? — Jess 🌺 (@jess_louise_16) June 3, 2020

Properties in Albert Avenue, Leadbrook Drive and surrounding streets are affected, though there’s also reports that power is out in parts of Northop.

Scottish Power said on its website:

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 8:42PM.

Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and our emergency response team are on their way to site to investigate and repair the fault.

Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 10:45PM.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”