Postal workers bringing smiles to people in Deeside today as they dress up for NHS charities

Posties in Deeside have been bringing smiles to those cooped up in quarantine while doing their rounds today.

They have been spotted delivering mail as Storm Troopers, Tins of Spam and Superheroes.

As well as raising a few smiles, the post office workers taking part in the fancy dress rounds are also raising funds for NHS charities.

A Facebook page set up for the Chester and North Wales Postal workers fancy dress day event states:

“We are holding a fancy dress day for all our postal workers across the Chester and North Wales area to raise money for our NHS to fight COVID 19.

All donations will go to ‘NHS Charities Together’ and ‘Support NHS Wales’ to support the fantastic work they are doing.”

A donation page has also been set up raising over £800.00 so far.

One anonymous doner said: “Batman delivering a parcel stopped me mid workout this lunchtime! My little girl loved it!! Thanks so much Royal Mail and particularly Batman for being so cheery!”

On Twitter Sarah said: “By far the most exciting knock at the door we’ve had when Storm Trooper Nigel delivered our post today … a great surprise … my boys were delighted!”

By far the most exciting knock at the door we’ve had when Storm Trooper Nigel delivered our post today … a great surprise … my boys were delighted! Thank you @RoyalMail @NHSuk @DeesideDotCom 👏 #thumbsupforyourpostie pic.twitter.com/pqwnxarfnl — Clare Louise (@sjcmillie) April 23, 2020

You can visit the Just Giving page here: justgiving.com/fundraising/rmchesterandnorthwales