Police warning over rogue traders operating in Flintshire offering to clean gutters

A warning has been issued about rogue trading operating in Flintshire.

North Wales Police has said “Unsolicited callers are active in the area offering to carry out work to clean gutters at a low cash price.

Once they get onto a roof they inform householders that tiles need fixing urgently or a bird’s nest needs to be removed.

This will result in hundreds of pounds being charged for very little work.”

A police spokesperson added, “conmen always demand payment in cash and even take victims to a cash machine to get payment. They often intimidate victims by carrying out the works without agreement and then demand payment.

They also use this method to establish if people keep cash in their house and where it is kept.

Please look out for cold callers especially around the more vulnerable and isolated members of your community.”

Neighbourhood Watch group OWL Cymru has said:

“There have been incidents over the weekend where cold callers are targeting residents by trying to claim that their homes require work that does need doing and then vastly overcharging for work they may do.

In one case the cold callers used a child to try and get the resident to agree to work.”

If you are cold called by traders saying your house needs work doing politely refuse their offer and close the door.

If you are concerned that your house may need work doing contact a local trader you know you can trust. ”

Spot anything suspicious contact trading standards or the Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111