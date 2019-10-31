News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police warning over bogus Trick or Treat caller in Flint

Published: Thursday, Oct 31st, 2019
Police have issued a warning to residents in Flint after a “druggie” was reportedly Trick or Treating on Wednesday evening.

North Wales Police Eastern Community Safety Team said “a person described as druggie” was knocking on doors on Allt Goch and First Avenue saying Trick or Treat last night between 5pm – 8pm.

“Be careful who you open your door to and keep an eye on your elderly neighbours.” A spokesperson added. 


Chief Superintendent Nigel Harrison, Local Policing Lead for North Wales Police said:

“Although lots of people enjoy this time of year, unexpected knocks at the door throughout the evening can cause some people distress as many vulnerable members of our community can find it difficult and frightening.

He added: “We wish for everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween, but would like to remind people to have fun responsibly rather than disturbing others.”

 

 

