Police warning over bogus Trick or Treat caller in Flint

Police have issued a warning to residents in Flint after a “druggie” was reportedly Trick or Treating on Wednesday evening.

North Wales Police Eastern Community Safety Team said “a person described as druggie” was knocking on doors on Allt Goch and First Avenue saying Trick or Treat last night between 5pm – 8pm.

“Be careful who you open your door to and keep an eye on your elderly neighbours.” A spokesperson added.

@DeesideDotCom #Flint

Person described as druggie on Allt Goch and First Avenue Flint last night 5pm – 8pm , knocking on doors and saying Trick or Treat. Be careful who you open your door to and keep an eye on your elderly neighbours@owlprotectcymru @N_Watch pic.twitter.com/IvwdTIYtSZ — Diogelwch Cymunedol Y Dwyrain / Com Safety East (@NWPComSafEast) October 31, 2019



Chief Superintendent Nigel Harrison, Local Policing Lead for North Wales Police said:

“Although lots of people enjoy this time of year, unexpected knocks at the door throughout the evening can cause some people distress as many vulnerable members of our community can find it difficult and frightening.

He added: “We wish for everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween, but would like to remind people to have fun responsibly rather than disturbing others.”