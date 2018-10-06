Police warning after ‘tools and valuables’ taken from a number of vehicles overnight in Flintshire

Officers from South Flintshire Safer Neighbourhood Team are warning residents in the Penyffordd and Hope area’s of Flintshire to be vigilant after a number of vehicles were interfered with overnight.
Police said ‘tools and valuables’ were stolen from the vehicles sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, in an update on social media a police spokesperson said:
“Overnight there has been a number of Vehicle Interferences in the areas of Pen-Y-Ffordd and Hope.
Tools and valuables being taken.
Please be vigilant and ensure all your valuables are removed.
If you believe you’re vehicle has been targeted, please call.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number: 18300101591.
Ewloe
Police have also appealed to residents in Ewloe with CCTV equipment to review footage after vehicles were broken into during the early hours of Thursday morning.
A man, who police say was dressed in black, was seen acting suspiciously in Brook Close at around 2.30am on Thursday.
Police said they’d been alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ in the Ewloe area followed by reports of thefts from vehicles in Fielding Close and Ebony Court.
A spokesperson for the South Flintshire police team said:
“If your property benefits from CCTV can you please review and contact 101 should any footage come to light that may assist us. Please quote reference W141291 for Fielding Close and Ebony Court W141299.”
You can also contact North Wales Police via the live webchat
Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – call 0800 555 111