Police warning after ‘tools and valuables’ taken from a number of vehicles overnight in Flintshire

Officers from South Flintshire Safer Neighbourhood Team are warning residents in the Penyffordd and Hope area’s of Flintshire to be vigilant after a number of vehicles were interfered with overnight.

Police said ‘tools and valuables’ were stolen from the vehicles sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, in an update on social media a police spokesperson said:

“Overnight there has been a number of Vehicle Interferences in the areas of Pen-Y-Ffordd and Hope.

Tools and valuables being taken.