Police vehicles get stuck in snow trying to help Ellesmere Port driver who ignored Moel Famau road closed signs

Update: The North Wales Police Rural Crime team has provided an update on the outcome of the incident.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “One male in his 30s, who is lucky to be uninjured has now been dropped at a taxi rank in Mold and will receive a hefty fine for his irresponsible actions.

“His car is badly damaged in the crash and remains unrecoverable All officers safe Thank you to NEWSAR for rescuing us.”

A spokesperson for the North East Wales Search and Rescue team (NEWSAR) said: “We’ve worked alongside North Wales Police Rural Crime Team this evening.”

“Our role was initially to assist with a potentially serious road traffic collision, with a vehicle some way off the highway.”

“There was a need for rapid response and they turned out with the best vehicles they had.”

“They found that the motorist wasn’t seriously injured and we then stood down.”

“Just at this point the weather took a sudden turn for the worse and the NWP Officers found themselves at the top of a very big hill with snow over ice, so they asked for help to get down safely.”

“Two of our vehicles then deployed. They helped to clear the worst of the snow and ice using grit and shovels, so the police vehicles could be safely recovered.’

“The NWP Officers then dealt with the motorist who has been left in a safe place to make their own way home.”

Watch this!!! If you want to see the consequences of people breaching #Covid19UK rules then pictures speak louder than words Officers and @newsar rescue team have been forced into an atrocious situation… pic.twitter.com/ETyCREyMHO — Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC/ NWP Rural Crime Team (@NWPRuralCrime) January 7, 2021

Earlier report: An exasperated North Wales Police’s Rural Crime team have detailed how they have helped a number of people today, in incidents that appear entirely preventable.

This evening they have said: “Serious situation….a driver has visited the Moel Famau area from Ellesmere Port and ignored the closed road. They have then skidded off the road on ice.”

“We have 2 vehicles on scene trying to assist but the weather is atrocious meaning both police vehicles stuck!”

One persons stupidity by ignoring rules and closed roads has now led to officers stuck in treacherous conditions Sadly we now have to call out a local volunteer rescue group with 4 x 4 to assist This is so frustrating and unnecessary and risking everyone😡 pic.twitter.com/J2xAJrki7t — Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC/ NWP Rural Crime Team (@NWPRuralCrime) January 7, 2021

Earlier today the team said, “Another one of those days, where responsible people stay at home and yet others see a Road Closed sign as ‘feel free, move the sign, go ahead and help yourself’ ”

They also noted an ‘Excuse of the day’ saying that they had been given a response from an individual “I didnt know, I dont watch the news as it depresses me”, they pointed out “I’m sure a £200 fine will depress more!”