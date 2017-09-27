Police set to move into Buckley Fire Station

Officers from North Wales Police Safer Neighbourhood Team in Buckley will relocate to a new purpose built facility at Buckley fire station in October.

The move will see the current police station on Mold Road close and put on the market for sale.

The police station requires refurbishing and with 13 work stations and a front counter its deemed too large for the three PCSOs based at the station.

Those PCSO’s are supported by a wider neighbourhood policing team consisting of two sergeants, four constables and a further eight PCSOs who are based in Mold.

Officers will move into the ‘purpose built facility’ at Buckley Fire station on Brunswick Road on October 3.

Inspector Darren Whibberley said;

“The move makes sound economic sense, allowing savings to be re-invested to protect the most vulnerable while maintaining a police station in Buckley.

Working from upgraded facilities, local officers will continue to provide uninterrupted service to local residents.”

Buckley Fire Station is a Retained Duty System (RDS) station.

RDS firefighters do ordinary jobs and offer evening, daytime and/or weekend cover.