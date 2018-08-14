Police seize large amount of cannabis after car stopped in Deeside

Police say they have recovered a large amount of cannabis from a vehicle which they stopped in Deeside this evening.

The Cannabis was found after officers from North Wales road policing unit stopped a silver Ford Focus.

The driver of the car tested positive for illegal drugs following a road side wipe test, the car was also seized for having no insurance and taken away on a car transporter.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the road policing unit said:

“The eastern team have had a fantastic stop in #Deeside recovering a large amount of cannabis from a vehicle tonight. The driver was arrested for drug driving and the car seized for no insurance”

Pictures: Twitter.com/NWPRPU