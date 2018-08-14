independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police seize large amount of cannabis after car stopped in Deeside

Published: Tuesday, Aug 14th, 2018
Police say they have recovered a large amount of cannabis from a vehicle which they stopped in Deeside this evening.

The Cannabis was found after officers from North Wales road policing unit stopped a silver Ford Focus.

The driver of the car tested positive for illegal drugs following a road side wipe test, the car was also seized for having no insurance and taken away on a car transporter.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the road policing unit said:

“The eastern team have had a fantastic stop in #Deeside recovering a large amount of cannabis from a vehicle tonight. The driver was arrested for drug driving and the car seized for no insurance”

Pictures: Twitter.com/NWPRPU

