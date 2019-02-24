News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police say “body of man found at Holywell flat”

Published: Sunday, Feb 24th, 2019
Share:

Police were called by paramedics to a flat in Holywell at around 12pm today.

Police have said: “A man’s body was found at the scene. His death is being treated as unexplained, although it is not thought to be suspicious, and has now been referred to the coroner.”

Our report from earlier today on the large police presence is below:

There have been several reports on social media of a large police response to an incident off Greenfield Road in Holywell.

It is unclear as to the nature of the incident, one person commenting on Facebook said and underwater rescue unit was at the location on Well Hill.

A tweet from Holywell community news website ‘In and Around’ says:

“Anyone shed any light on what’s happening on the Well Hill by the old Halls pop factory. We’re hearing at least 8 police, a police van and ambulance in attendance.”

Adam Evans said on Twitter: “Massive police presence on the Well Hill by furniture outlet,” in another Tweet Adam said: “2 ambulances and multiple officers around the venue and along the road. Looks serious.”

Commenting on a Facebook post Andrew said: “Multiple police cars. Two ambulances. Police taped off the whole building and they’re standing guard.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Updated: Police say “body of man found at Holywell flat”

Met Office yellow warning for fog in play until 10am

Missing person appeal launched to locate 22 year old from Penyffordd

National Lottery Funding Win to Support Young Women in Flintshire and Wrexham

Saturday: Train services cut on Wrexham to Bidston line due to Six Nations Rugby in Cardiff

Calls for radical reform of council tax as Flintshire ups rates by almost nine per cent

Flintshire Council urged to back Lucy’s Law campaign to ban puppy farming in Wales

Police warning to parents after stranger approached child in Mold

Police appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist dies after collision near Mold


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn