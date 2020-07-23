Police launch investigation after arson incident destroys two light goods vehicles near Sealand Road

Police believe a fire which destroyed two goods vehicles near Sealand Road last night was started deliberately.

Officers from Cheshire Police are appealing for information and footage from members of the public following the arson incident at Marcher Court car park off Sealand Road in Blacon.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Wednesday when firefighters were informed of a blaze involving two white light goods vehicles in the car park of the units close to the Flintshire border.

The fire destroyed one of the LGVs and caused significant damage to the other before being extinguished by firefighters.





It also caused minor radiated heat damage to a white commercial vehicle parked nearby.

Police say enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are urging anyone with any information or footage that may aid their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Nick Henderson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Fire spreads quickly and can put lives as well as properties and possessions in danger.

“Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this arson incident but it has resulted in three vehicles being damaged, one of which has been left completely destroyed.

“I would like to reassure members of the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are determined to establish who started the fire and make them face the consequences of their actions.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we want to speak to anyone who was in the area and believes they may have seen something that could help our investigation.

“We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who started the fire, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene, a spokesperson said: “On arrival crews found two light goods vehicles well alight in a car park.

A water shuttle was set up to get enough water to the area and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus each used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was out firefighters damped the LGVs down to make them safe, monitoring temperatures with a thermal imaging camera.

Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour-and-a-half.”

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 761374, give the details via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

[Photo: Blacon Police]