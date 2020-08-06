Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Aug 2020

Updated: Thu 6th Aug

Police launch appeal for witnesses after person robbed in Connah’s Quay street

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a robbery in Connah’s Quay this afternoon.

Police have said money was taken from a person in the street, fortunately, they were uninjured in the robbery. 

Officers are asking for dashcam footage from anyone driving along Church Street between 12.15pm and 12.35pm.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page states: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a robbery that occurred today between 12:15 and 12:35 on Church Street, Connah’s Quay.


If you think you may have seen anything or been passing through at that time with a dashcam.” 

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Or by calling 101 and quoting reference Y113294

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



