Police launch appeal for dashcam footage after collision on A550 near Two Mills leaves man and woman with serious injuries

Officers from Cheshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision on A550 near to Two Mills.

Police received reports of a collision involving a black Nissan Pixo and a white Vauxhall Combo van on A550 Welsh Road at at 7.50pm on Monday evening.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

[Map shows the stretch of the A550 which was closed for several hours on Monday evening following a serious collision]

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or caught dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Helen Cooper of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which may help our investigation.

“We are also eager to hear from anyone who may have caught dashcam footage of the vehicles on the lead up to the collision to come forward.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 645558 or visit https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report/