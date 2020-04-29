Police issue warning following rise in scammers exploiting coronavirus pandemic by posting fake pet adverts online

Police in North Wales have issued a warning against buying pets online without visiting them first.

If you’re spending more time at home, you may be thinking that this is an ideal time to get a pet.

However, criminals have recognised this and are using the opportunity to scam innocent people by posting fake adverts online.

The seller uses coronavirus restrictions as an excuse for not being able to visit the animal and instead sends photos.

The victims are then persuaded to make a payment in advance but the pet is never provided.

The scammer may say the pet will be sent by a courier service which never arrives, or gives an address to collect the pet but on arrival either an empty house or random address is found.

Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, DC Rachel Roberts, said: “We have had a number of reports around people buying pets online but then either more money is demanded before sending the animal or the seller stops communication after receiving payment, without delivering the animal.

“In one case, a scammer tried to demand over £2000 to be paid towards the delivery of the puppy.

“Criminals are opportunistic and are using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for people not to visit animals before buying them.

“Before purchasing a pet online, take a moment to carefully consider the deal being offered, as the seller may not be legitimate.”

Criminals will use any opportunity to exploit innocent people, so police have stressed the importance of being aware of the steps you can take to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud.

The RSPCA website has advice on spotting an illegitimate seller if you are considering buying a pet.

If you think you’ve become a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud.

You can also report any suspicious texts or emails you’ve received, even if you haven’t lost any money.

Report scams to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.