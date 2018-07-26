Police issue laughing gas warning to youngsters after empty cannisters found in Broughton

Police in Flintshire are warning youngsters of the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide which is commonly known as laughing gas.

South Flintshire police team found over a dozen empty small metal cylinders which would have contained doses of nitrous oxide at the Old Warren in Broughton.

Nitrous oxide has several legitimate uses in medicine and dentistry. It is also used as a fuel additive and as a component of rocket fuel, and is sold as an aerosol spray propellant within whipped cream cannisters.

Products include small canisters in large packs, each enough for a recreational dose, and paraphernalia such as ‘creamers’ or ‘crackers’. These dispense the gas from canisters into balloons, which are used to inhale the gas

The gas can cause dizziness and therefore impair your judgement putting users at risk.

When laughing gas is inhaled, it removes the oxygen from users lungs and replaces it with nitrous oxide, this can cause unconsciousness or death due to a lack of oxygen. Mixing alcohol with nitrous oxide can be fatal.