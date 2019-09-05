News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police issue further appeal for information following indecent exposure incident in Hawarden

Published: Thursday, Sep 5th, 2019
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following an indecent exposure incident which took place in Hawarden in August.

Officers from South Flintshire Police team are looking for a man after he exposed himself to a pensioner on Bennetts Lane in Hawarden on August 27.

A 77-year-old woman reported to police that a man driving a beige coloured car stopped on Bennetts Lane to ask her for directions, he then went on to expose himself.

The incident happened at around 12pm.

In an update a police spokesperson has said: 

“We are appealing for information in regards to an incident of indecent exposure that took place on the 27th August at Bennetts Lane in Hawarden.

We are keen to speak to anyone that may have seen a beige coloured vehicle parked at this location with a lone male sat within.”

Any with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting X125199

 

