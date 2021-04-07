Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Apr 2021

Police investigating a collision on the M56 heading towards Deeside appeal for information

Police investigating a collision on the M56 motorway heading towards Deeside are appealing for information.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa travelling on the M56 westbound carriageway between junction 15 and junction 16.

It occurred shortly before 5pm on Saturday 3 April.

The Vauxhall Corsa left the carriageway and came to a stop in an adjacent field.


The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries to his legs.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway and officers are appealing for dash cam footage.

PC Karen Mitchell said: “At this stage we know that the silver Vauxhall Corsa was overtaking a blue Vauxhall Astra when it left the carriageway.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries I am encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have any information or dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

If you can assist officers with their enquiries please call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 954895.



