Police in North Wales issue 26 fines to people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules over Easter weekend

North Wales Police issued 26 fines to people breaking lockdown rules during the Easter weekend.

According to information from National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), the fixed penalty notices were issued between Friday, April 10, and Monday, April 13.

As part of social-distancing measures designed to slow the spread of Covid-19, new regulations have banned gatherings and restricted unnecessary journeys.

Police have the power to issue individuals with £60 fines – as a last resort – to those who fail to comply after officers have engaged with them, explained the risks to public health and encouraged voluntary compliance.

Data released by NPCC also shows that there were 290 fines dished by the four Welsh forces, Dyfed Powys force (123) Gwent (80) and South Wales (61) all ahead of North Wales in terms on number of fines issued.

3,203 fines have been issued in England for breaking lockdown rules between March 27 and the April 13.

On the enforcement on new public health regulations, NPCC Chair Martin Hewitt said:

“The vast majority of people are staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

However, we have seen a small minority of people who, despite our best efforts, have refused to follow the instructions and officers have needed to use their enforcement powers.

I want to thank everyone who is being responsible and following the regulations.

Provisional data on the number of fines issued by police forces shows proportionate policing of these new regulations. Police have interacted with the public in their tens of thousands, with most engagements ending positively and with no need for a fine.

Our approach our approach of – engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforce – is working and will continue.”

Across Wales and England 82 per cent of fines have been given to men, and 15 per cent to women, with 3 per cent ‘unknown.’

A third of fines have gone to those aged 18-24, with a further third going to those aged 25-34.

