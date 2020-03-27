Police in Deeside are stopping drivers heading into North Wales for holidays

North Wales Police have been carrying out an operation on the A494 in Deeside today checking motorists heading into North Wales following the introduction of strict new ‘stay at home’ rules.

Officers from the force ‘Intercept Team’ and Roads Policing Unit have set up a checkpoint on the westbound A494 near the River Dee crossing and are stopping and speaking to drivers.

Police have said, “sadly, some are continuing to ignore the Stay Home Save Lives message as several have been stopped and turned around due to them just coming here for their ‘holiday’.”

“This is unacceptable, North Wales is currently closed. PLEASE STAY HOME.”

Police say some of the excuses they have heard so far include, coming for a bike ride and travelling from Scotland to South Wales “and wanted to go via the scenic route.”

[Police operation on the A494 in Deeside – March 27]

On Wednesday, a family from Merseyside were told to return home after travelling to visit North Wales.

Police officers have been out patrolling to ensure people are sticking to government advice not to go anywhere unless absolutely necessary during the coronavirus outbreak.

They said they came across the family of five in Llanfairfechan and instructed them to go back.

It comes a day after the chief constable of North Wales Police announced that any caravans and motor homes entering the region could be turned round.

Yesterday, First Minister Mark Drakford signed into law new public health regulations strengthening police enforcement powers in Wales.

People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

Shopping for basic necessities and supplies, which should be as infrequently as possible

One form of exercise a day – for example, a run, walk or cycle – alone or with members of their household

Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person, and

Travelling to and from work, but only where they cannot reasonably practicably work from home.

If people do not comply with the new laws:

they can be directed to return home or removed from where they are and returned home

they may have to pay a fixed penalty notice of £30, which if not paid within 14 days will double to £60, and if they are issued with a second or subsequent notice the charge will be £120

Individuals who do not pay a fixed penalty notice under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines.