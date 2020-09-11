Police appeal to public to help trace family of Manchester man who died earlier this week.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to the public for help tracing the family of a man who died earlier this week.

Adrian Ellis, 51, passed away at North Manchester General Hospital on Monday 7 September, it’s understood he may have family in the Flintshire area.

Police said, “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Anyone with information about Adrian’s next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Manchester on 0161 856 2334