Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Sep 2020

Updated: Fri 11th Sep

Police appeal to public to help trace family of Manchester man who died earlier this week.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to the public for help tracing the family of a man who died earlier this week.

Adrian Ellis, 51, passed away at North Manchester General Hospital on Monday 7 September, it’s understood he may have family in the Flintshire area.

Police said, “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Anyone with information about Adrian’s next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Manchester on 0161 856 2334

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner backing for new medical cannabis card

News

First Minister coronavirus update: “Past few weeks have been a setback”

News

NHS COVID-19 app set to launch in Wales later this month

News

FSB Wales welcomes new face covering rule but calls for more effective communication from Welsh and local government

News

Face coverings to be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in Wales from Monday

News

New limit of six connected people meeting indoors at any one time set to be announced

News

Flintshire gym owner to host self-defence workshop for women this Sunday

News

Entrepreneurship competition to launch at Glyndwr University with key industry support

News

Voters could elect 50% more Senedd Members if Electoral Reform Society gets its way

News





Read 408,118 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn