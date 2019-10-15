Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on the A550 Welsh Road last month

Police investigating a fatal collision last month have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Four cars – a white Honda Civic, red BMW, black Ford KA and silver Vauxhall Zafira – were involved in a collision on the A550 Welsh Road in Ledsham, just before 7pm on Monday 30 September.

Officers along with emergency services attended to the scene and a road closure was put in place.

The passenger of the red BMW, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, however later sadly died.

The driver of the white Honda, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance with life changing but not life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Nick Rogers said: “While I want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision take place and may have information, I would particularly like to speak to a witness who spoke to the driver of the Zafira within the first few minutes of the collision taking place.

“If this is you I would encourage you to come forward to help with our investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 527274 or through the force’s website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/

If you have dashcam footage you can submit it by going to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/

Image: Google Maps