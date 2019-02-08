Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision on A540 on Thursday evening

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision in Ledsham last night.

Police were called at around 10.15pm on Thursday to reports of a collision outside the Tudor Road public house on the A540 Parkgate Road.

Officers attended the scene and found there had been a collision between a Silver BMW1 Series and a black Suzuki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle – a-35-year-old man from Neston – sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Walton Hospital.

His condition is currently described as critical but stable.

The driver of the car – a 24-year-old man from Flintshire – was uninjured.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

As part the investigation officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

They would also like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen either of the vehicles involved prior to the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 315827, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.