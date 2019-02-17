News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious crash on the A541 in Flintshire on Saturday

Published: Sunday, Feb 17th, 2019
Share:

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which happened on the A541 in Flintshire on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services including fire crews and paramedics were called to the collision near Afonwen at around 3.30pm.

An air ambulance also attended the scene, it airlifted a casualty to the major trauma centre in Stoke.

Diversions were put in place on the road between Caerwys and Lixwm while the incident was dealt with.

In an update on social media police appealed to the driver of a black vehicle, which was behind a tractor at the time of the collision, to contact them.

“Further to our appeal for witnesses to the collision on the A541 earlier, we are specifically appealing to the driver of a black vehicle travelling from Denbigh to Mold. The vehicle was behind a tractor which was involved in the event.

Please call 101 and quote the ref X022053.”

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Record crowd sees Nomads make history with historic win over Edinburgh to reach final of Scottish Challenge Cup

Coastguard helicopter called out to assist rescue team with injured person in Bagillt

BelugaXL departs for Toulouse following two day visit to Airbus Broughton

Police appeal for witnesses following an ‘incident’ on Aston Road

50p minimum unit price for alcohol in Wales likely to be approved later this year

Sporting legend Colin Jackson installed as new Chancellor at Wrexham Glyndwr University

All lanes back open on A55 near Bodelwyddan following earlier collision

Delays on M56 heading towards North Wales and Chester following a collision

More than £34 million set to be injected into Flintshire’s social housing


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn