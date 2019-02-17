Police appeal for witnesses following a serious crash on the A541 in Flintshire on Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which happened on the A541 in Flintshire on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services including fire crews and paramedics were called to the collision near Afonwen at around 3.30pm.
An air ambulance also attended the scene, it airlifted a casualty to the major trauma centre in Stoke.
Air ambulance has been called to this incident and just landed nearby https://t.co/cettLBcf1N
Diversions were put in place on the road between Caerwys and Lixwm while the incident was dealt with.
In an update on social media police appealed to the driver of a black vehicle, which was behind a tractor at the time of the collision, to contact them.
“Further to our appeal for witnesses to the collision on the A541 earlier, we are specifically appealing to the driver of a black vehicle travelling from Denbigh to Mold. The vehicle was behind a tractor which was involved in the event.
Please call 101 and quote the ref X022053.”