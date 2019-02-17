Police appeal for witnesses following a serious crash on the A541 in Flintshire on Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which happened on the A541 in Flintshire on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services including fire crews and paramedics were called to the collision near Afonwen at around 3.30pm.

An air ambulance also attended the scene, it airlifted a casualty to the major trauma centre in Stoke.

Air ambulance has been called to this incident and just landed nearby https://t.co/cettLBcf1N — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 16, 2019

Diversions were put in place on the road between Caerwys and Lixwm while the incident was dealt with.

In an update on social media police appealed to the driver of a black vehicle, which was behind a tractor at the time of the collision, to contact them.