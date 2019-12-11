Police appeal for witnesses after ‘dangerous’ driver with children in car goes around Queensferry roundabout the wrong way

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses after a ‘dangerous’ driver with children in the car went around Queensferry roundabout in the wrong direction.

The incident happened just before 9.30am on Monday when the male driver of a Seat Leon reversed into a car on Gladstone Way, he then collided with a road sign before driving the wrong way around the roundabout.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook pages states:

“Dangerous driving, 9.25am Dec 9 Gladstone Way Deeside. Grey Seat Leon reversed into a car, collided with road signs and went around Queensferry roundabout the wrong way before exiting on wrong side of the road. Male driver & children in the car.

Witnesses call 101 ref X1771478.”