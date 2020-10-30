Police appeal for witnesses after car involved in collision with pedestrian in Queensferry

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian was ‘hit’ by a car in Queensferry this evening.

The incident took place on Station Road at around 6.15pm and involved a White Volvo C30

North Wales Police posted an update on social media, it states: “We are looking for any witnesses to an RTC on Station Road in Queensferry at around 18:15 where a pedestrian was hit by a White Volvo C30.”

“Any information, please contact 101 with reference Y160034”



