Police appeal for witnesses after car involved in collision with pedestrian in Queensferry
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian was ‘hit’ by a car in Queensferry this evening.
The incident took place on Station Road at around 6.15pm and involved a White Volvo C30
North Wales Police posted an update on social media, it states: “We are looking for any witnesses to an RTC on Station Road in Queensferry at around 18:15 where a pedestrian was hit by a White Volvo C30.”
“Any information, please contact 101 with reference Y160034”
— North Wales P🎃lice #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) October 30, 2020
