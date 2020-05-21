Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st May 2020

Updated: Thu 21st May

Flintshire plant hire company seeks more room to store machinery as building sites shut down due to coronavirus

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire plant hire company is seeking more room to store machinery as building sites shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

Thomas Plant Hire in Caerwys said construction firms had been returning equipment in their droves in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The business is now asking for temporary permission to use an area of land next to the depot as storage space at the site runs out.

An application to Flintshire Council shows the area of grass would be returned to its original condition after the end of the year.

In a letter to the local authority, planning consultant Howard Jones, who is acting on the company’s behalf, said: “The requirement for the temporary storage of plant, machinery and equipment is a direct result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

“Contractors who have been hiring these items from Thomas Plant Hire have returned them at very short notice, as the construction/building sites on which they were being used have closed.
“In addition, new construction projects, which require plant machinery and equipment have not commenced.

“Thomas Plant Hire has insufficient space on its existing plant hire depot site to accommodate all of the plant, machinery and equipment that has been returned.

“The temporary use of the land to the west and south of the Depot site, as described, enables all returned plant, machinery and equipment to be stored in a single location where appropriate security arrangements can be better provided.

“It is anticipated that by 31st December 2020, as Coronavirus restrictions are eased, the plant, machinery and equipment will be re-hired and returned to construction and building sites as they re-open.”

Sheets would be placed underneath the machinery to prevent any oil or other liquids from leaking.

Comments are currently being invited on the application on the council’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision towards the end of next month, although timescales are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



