Plans to turn Mold industrial units into bike shop and cafe receive green light

PLANS to change the use of two empty industrial units to accommodate a bike shop and cafe have been given the go ahead.

The proposals will also see the two buildings on the Bromfield Industrial Estate in Mold house a cycle repair workshop, fitness area and sauna.

They were last used as an MOT station and tile outlet, but have not been used for the last 18 months.

V1 Properties applied to make alterations to the units on Queens Lane in January and the scheme has now received the approval of Flintshire Council.

In a report, planning officer Alan Wells said the local authority’s normal policies showed preference towards shops being located in the town centre.

However, he said on this occasion the scheme would not impact its viability.

He said: “It is noted that the units have been marketed for a period of time and that one of the units was last used as a tile showroom.

“National and local planning policy adopts a town centres first approach to new retail development.

“Nevertheless it is recognised that that there are certain retail units which would benefit from larger units and with floorspace and frequently bike shops are moving to industrial or commercial units and sites.

“Policy provides the basis for small scale retail establishments outside town and district centres, but within settlement boundaries, and the proposal could be considered under this policy.

“The council’s enterprise and regeneration manager has been consulted on the application, who advises that…the proposals would not have a significant detrimental impact on the viability and vitality of the town centre or lead to a significant loss of employment land.”

The application was approved by the planning department using delegated powers.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

[Image: Stock photo of an espresso machine]