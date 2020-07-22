Plans to build almost 100 new homes in Higher Kinnerton formally submitted amid opposition

Plans to build almost 100 new homes in a Flintshire village have formally been put forward amid opposition from community leaders.

Elan Homes wants to develop an area of land west of Kinnerton Meadows in Higher Kinnerton.

It comes after the building firm was previously given permission to construct 56 houses nearby on appeal.

It drew objections from Higher Kinnerton Community Council after Stuart Milne Homes set out its intention to put up 105 houses nearby at Sandy Lane last year.

Members said the combined total would be “excessive” and should therefore be refused, while local councillor Mike Allport has also voiced concerns.

However, the company has insisted the scheme would be more beneficial than another site earmarked for development under Flintshire’s Local Development Plan (LDP).

About 300 properties could be created at Warren Hall under the blueprint, which is just down the road in Broughton.

In an application recently submitted to Flintshire Council, the firm said: “Elan Homes Ltd is disappointed that the ward member cannot support the proposal, given the track record of a delivering a quality residential environment at Kinnerton Meadows.

“The LDP is far from certain and as the planning statement sets out is further delayed as of 16 June 2020.

“Elan Homes Ltd notes the community council support for Warren Hall.

“Setting aside delivery and viability matters, Elan Homes Ltd considers the economic benefits of Warren Hall are not clear and the impact of housing as set out in Warren Hall masterplan on the local highways network, village services and open country would be more harmful through scale and impact than this application.”

They added: “Elan Homes supports the delivery of sustainable housing to meet local needs through a plan led system.

“Flintshire County Council has no development plan and is some 18 months at the earliest from having an adopted plan.”

The company said it was aware of the plans outlined by Stewart Milne Homes for Sandy Lane, but believed they could be hampered due to the presence of protected species.

They added there were no such constraints on the land off Kinnerton Lane.

But community councillors claimed the proposed development would “offer nothing” for villagers.

In a statement on their website, they said: “This is the second pre-application consultation the community has been subjected to in the past seven months.

“In 2019, Caulmert Development consulted on land on Sandy lane, Higher Kinnerton for the proposed development of 105 new homes.

“Alongside this consultation for 95 new homes, should both developers come forward with planning applications then this could represent an additional 200 homes within the settlement boundary of Higher Kinnerton which would be excessive in the extreme.

“It would also be a significant departure in proposed housing development set out in the deposit LDP (Local Development Plan).

“There is no case made on creating sustainable development and one or both prospective developments would add nothing to the long-term aspirations of Higher Kinnerton residents wishing to live in a semi-rural community.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision on the proposals by mid-September.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).