Plans lodged for ‘major’ new retail development in Flint

The planned Home Bargains is significantly larger than the existing one currently on the retail park, plans show the proposed new unit to be around 25,000sq ft.

The Liverpool headquartered discount chain founded in 1976 has over 400 stores in the UK, employs more than 17,000 people and had a reported turnover in access of £1.6bn in 2016.

The company already has stores in Connah’s Quay, Holywell as well as the existing store on Flint retail park.

Home Bargains typically employ around 50 staff per store and though many will simply transfer from it’s existing site the increased size of the proposed new store will almost definitely mean more roles being created .

The proposed Iceland Food Warehouse is the new store format from Deeside based Iceland Foods, it offers a wide range of frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines.

The new format stores were first launched in 2014, there are around 35 Iceland Food Warehouse’s across the UK which are often twice the size of regular Iceland stores, each employ around 30 staff.

Iceland Food Warehouse offers a wider range of products, and larger pack sizes and ‘Case Savers’ with the bulk savings are passed on to the customer.

Google Maps Tour of an Iceland Food Warehouse.

The two other units will be 1,585 sq ft each, no occupier has been identified within the plans for these.

The Planning Authority is seeking comments from the public on the plans and a consultation period is in place to September 1 – you can comment by clicking here