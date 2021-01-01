Plans in place at Port of Holyhead as EU Transition period ends

A number of plans are in place to minimise disruption at the Port of Holyhead following the Brexit transition period overnight.

Ferry operators will require freight customers bound for Ireland to link customs information to their booking and if they arrive without having done so they will not be able to enter the port.

The UK Government says 40-70 per cent of HGVs arriving at ports after the end of the transition period could be turned away as they do not have the right documentation.

The rejected HGVs will be redirected back to a temporary contraflow system in place on the A55 eastbound Junction 2-4 where they must turn off at Jct 4 and join the westbound carriageway.





They will either be redirected to another site on Parc Cybi, or if no other site is available they will be stacked on the A55 whilst they arrange the correct paperwork.

The Welsh Government has been working with partners across North Wales on the plans including Anglesey Council and the ferry companies, with the plans under constant review.

Minister for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “As the second busiest roll on roll off port in the UK, and a vital link with Ireland, it was imperative that we put contingency plans in place at Holyhead to minimise any possible disruption as the EU Transition period ends.

“We will monitor the situation carefully and as soon as it’s safe to do so we will remove the temporary contraflow. While the next few days are expected to be quiet, we know it will become busier as we approach mid-January.

“Our aim is to do what we can to protect the port, town of Holyhead and wider community from any possible disruption.

“We would also urge hauliers to ensure they have the correct documentation to avoid being turned away from the port.”

Councillor Llinos Medi, Isle of Anglesey County Council Leader, added: “We support the steps currently being taken by Welsh Government to protect Holyhead’s position as one of the main international gateways and mitigate any potential disruption to the town and its residents.

“Our priority, as a County Council, remains to ensure safe and efficient trade and traffic movement through the Port of Holyhead, whilst also protecting our local communities.”